How to factory reset Windows PC (2022)

Running into problems when on a Windows PC is not an uncommon incident. There are many instances where some crucial files get corrupted, irreversible errors start showing up, or the computer simply becomes too slow to work on. In such cases, sometimes, the only solution is to reset the PC and start anew.

The best way to improve the performance of an old PC is to reset it, but it is a costly solution as you will have to install all its programs again and make a backup of all the files and documents stored on the hard disk. Another important reason to reset a PC is before selling it so that the buyer does not have access to your old files. This article will guide you on how to reset a Windows PC.

Reset your Windows PC to improve performance

1) Back up your files

Before resetting your PC, it's important to back up all your documents and files stored in the C drive as it is the only partition that will lose all its data since the operating software is stored in the C drive by default. The best way to make a backup is to do so through Settings.

To create a backup:

Go to the Control Panel.

Go to System and Maintenance.

Go to Backup and Restore.

Select Set up backup.

Now, you will need to plug in an external storage device if the C drive is the only partition on your PC.

Next, follow the steps of the Wizard and back up the files you want to.

2) Reset your PC

To start the process on Windows 10:

Go to Settings.

Select Update & Security.

Choose Recovery on the left panel..

On Windows 11:

Go to Settings.

Select System.

Choose Recovery.

Click on Reset PC.

You will be given three options regardless of if you're using Windows 10 or 11. The first option will simply reset your PC, the second option will roll back the previous update on Windows if your current version is creating problems, and the third option is to change the system settings and restore the operating software manually.

Click on the first option, Reset this PC, to continue the process. Next, choose whether you need to keep your files or remove everything. If you pick the former, your old files will be saved. If you go for the latter, all your files and folders in the C drive will be deleted; nothing in the other drives will be affected.

Next, you will be asked to perform a cloud download or local reinstall. Choosing the former will see the latest version of Windows get downloaded so that you will not have to update it later. However, you will have to stay connected to the internet. If you pick the local reinstall option, it will result in a fresh installation of your current Windows version.

Finally, you will have to click on Reset to start the resetting process, and the time it will take to do that depends on the options you have selected.

