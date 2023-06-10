How to fix Hulu error code RUNUNK13? Causes and fixes explored

Users can face the Hulu error code RUNUNK13 while trying to stream their favorite shows. This error generally leaves subscribers hanging since it blocks access to the content they want to view. Although there isn't a definitive "fix" to this issue, some workarounds and methods have worked for multiple people. Do note that the conflict is between multiple parties — Hulu, your ISP, the device you watch content on, and potentially more.

Thus, unlike other straightforward errors, this one will be a bit tough. If it's a software glitch, you might be able to get around it. However, you might have to take extreme measures in other cases.

Let's go over what exactly causes the Hulu error RUNUNK13 and look at some fixes that have worked for some netizens.

What is Hulu error code RUNUNK13?

RUNUNK13 is one of the most common error codes built into streaming software. It is generally triggered when Hulu is unable to process a playback request. There can be multiple reasons for this. Some of the most common are:

Unstable or no internet connection Unavailability of content, which is an error on Hulu's half Errors in the streaming device

Mostly, the error stems from internet connectivity issues and can easily be fixed. Let's look at the most common fixes.

How to fix Hulu error code RUNUNK13?

The following fixes have worked for some Hulu users:

Fix 1: Restart your device and internet connection

A good old restart fixes several issues even to this date. Thus, before proceeding with the other fixes listed, restart your internet and the device on which you are watching Hulu. This has fixed the error RUNUNK13 for several users and might also work for you.

Fix 2: Check your internet connection stability

More often than not, the RUNUNK13 Hulu error code is summoned by a patchy internet connection. Try running an internet speed test to check whether you meet the minimum requirements for streaming online video. We recommend you either use fast.com or speedtest.net for the best results.

If your speed is less than 5 Mbps (or 15 Mbps if you are streaming 4K), you might not be able to stream Hulu shows. In this case, try contacting your ISP or upgrade to a better plan.

Fix 3: Try streaming Hulu from a separate device

Sometimes, a device's settings might mess with Hulu, which can cause it to throw the error RUNUNK13. Try running the specific show or movie from any other device and check whether it streams perfectly. If it does, the issue lies with the device you are trying to stream it on. If it doesn't, it is most likely an issue with either Hulu or your ISP.

Check internet speeds on a few other devices, and if your Wi-Fi is acting up, contact your ISP. However, if it's the other way, you'll have to wait for Hulu to fix the issue.

Fix 4: Clear Hulu's cache to resolve error RUNUNK13

Mobile apps and web browsers rely heavily on stored data in the cache to ensure snappy functioning. However, if the files in the cache are tampered with, they might result in unprecedented issues, including the Hulu error RUNUNK13.

Reinstall the Hulu app if you are on an iPhone or Android, or clear your browser's cache (or try another browser like Microsoft Edge) to see if that resolves the issues. Remember that clearing the browser cache will erase all stored information, and you might have to log back into every website.

How to erase Hulu's cache on smartphones?

Follow these steps:

Step 1) Launch the Settings app.

Step 2) Head over to the Apps section, then Manage Apps.

Step 3) Search for Hulu, then tap on the relevant tile.

Step 4) Hit the Clear data option. From the new pop-up that appears, hit Clear cache.

Step 5) Relaunch Hulu and then sign back in.

There's no definitive solution to the Hulu error RUNUNK13. If you have checked your internet connection and your devices and the shows still don't play back, it's best to wait for Hulu to fix the issue on their end.

Poll : 0 votes