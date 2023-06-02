How to fix iPhone not turning on error? Possible reasons and more explored

Is your iPhone not turning on? This article will help you get out of this catastrophe. iPhones are commonly known for their reliability. Apple has developed Bionic "A" series CPUs and iOS for unmatched compatibility and lesser issues. Apple is also known for doing detailed research and testing before introducing any new technology to their devices, which causes delays in introducing modern technologies on iPhones.

But for that reason, users at least stay assured that their device won't cause them any trouble in the long run. But sometimes, even after much research and development, Apple devices have software bugs or hardware issues. One such common issue is iPhone not turning on. In this situation, the iPhone goes into standby mode, and the display doesn't turn on even after long pressing the power button.

This issue is also commonly known as the black screen of death on iPhone (similar to the blue screen of death on Windows). This article discovers the most reasons behind this bug and provides a definitive guide on fixing the iPhone not turning on error.

iPhone not turning on bug: Possible reasons, black screen of death fixes, and more

iPhone not turning on: Possible reasons

Several software and hardware issues might be behind your iPhone's black screen of death issue. Let's find out some of the common causes:

Battery is completely discharged

Problems with charging cable/charging adapter

Issues with battery/charging port

Issues with iOS

Issues with display

Issues with the logic board

Issues with the power button

Water/dust/shock/EMF damage

Corrupted software upgrade

Apart from these, several other factors might cause the issue.

iPhone not turning on: How to fix

There are several steps you can go try to resolve the bug on your iPhone:

Try charging your battery. Put it on charge for at least 15 to 30 minutes, then try turning it on again.

Try force restarting your phone. On iPhone 8 series or later, press the volume up button and release, do the same with the volume down button, and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears. On iPhone 7 series, simultaneously hold the volume down and power button. For iPhone 6 series and earlier, simultaneously hold the home and power button.

Make sure the charging cable and power adapter is working properly.

Check if the charging port is clean. Try gently cleaning it with a toothbrush or any other brush if it's dirty.

Try restoring your phone with iTunes or Finder. Install the latest iTunes or Finder software version on your PC and connect your iPhone to the PC. If iTunes or Finder recognizes your iPhone, it can be restored.

You can try restoring your iPhone to the DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode. To put your iPhone into the DFU mode, you have to connect your iPhone to a PC with iTunes or Finder software. Then follow the same process for force restart till the software shows a message stating the phone has gone to recovery mode.

Finally, you should seek professional assistance if your iPhone still doesn't start. Go to your nearest Apple service center and get your iPhone checked by a professional.

This was our definitive guide on resolving your iPhone's black screen of death bug. Remember, if you are not confident enough to repair the device, seek professional help to avoid further damaging your precious iPhone.

