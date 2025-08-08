How to get access to GPT-5 in ChatGPT?

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s latest and most advanced AI model, which was released on August 7, 2025. It offers major improvements in reasoning, creativity, and coding compared to earlier models like GPT-4 and GPT-4o. The newly-released GPT-5 can automatically decide whether to respond instantly or take longer for more complex problems, thanks to its GPT-5 Thinking mode. So, let’s dive in to find more about who and how to access OpenAI’s latest AI model.

Ad

Who can use GPT-5?

GPT-5 is available to all ChatGPT users, but with different limits depending on the subscription tier. We have listed the various subscription tiers for GPT-5 below:

Free Plan: GPT-5 is the default model for your allowed messages. You get limited daily usage and 1 GPT-5 Thinking message per day.

ChatGPT Plus ($20/month): More messages per day and up to 200 GPT-5 Thinking messages per week.

ChatGPT Pro ($200/month): Unlimited GPT-5 and GPT-5 Thinking use.

Ad

Trending

How to access GPT-5?

ChatGPT introduces GPT-5 (Image via OpenAI)

Now that we know who can access the newly released GPT-5, below are the detailed steps to access OpenAI’s new advanced AI model on ChatGPT.

Ad

Go to chat.openai.com or open the ChatGPT app and sign up using your email, Google account, or Microsoft account.

Free users automatically get GPT-5 for a limited number of messages. So, you can upgrade the plan for higher limits.

If you are on desktop or mobile with a premium plan, select GPT-5 or GPT-5 Thinking from the options at the top of the screen.

Now, start typing your queries and tasks for the new GPT-5 to complete.

Ad

Tips for using GPT-5

Getting the most out of GPT-5 means knowing when and how to use its features efficiently. Whether you’re solving a complex problem, writing code, or conducting research, these best practices can help you maximize results.

Below we have listed some tips for getting the best out of the new GPT-5:

Use GPT-5 Thinking for complex reasoning, coding, or research tasks, as you would have limited trials, unless you get a Pro subscription.

Keep track of your usage limits to avoid falling back to GPT-5 Mini.

For real-time data, enable Browsing that is available on Plus, Pro, and some org plans.

Use file upload and image generation to take advantage of GPT-5’s multimodal capabilities.

Ad

GPT-5 makes ChatGPT smarter, faster, and more reliable than ever. Whether you’re on the free tier or paying for Pro, you can access it today by just signing in.

Read more AI model-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More