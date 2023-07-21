How to get iPhone custom app icons?

The iPhone offers a plethora of choices when it comes to personalization. By tweaking the app icons, you can put your own spin on the device, making it look unique. The Shortcuts app is the key to achieving this, as it allows you to change the default icons to your own custom or downloaded images, giving total freedom to fully personalize your gadget.

If you are looking to create a custom home screen, this article provides all the details you need to effectively incorporate your apps.

Steps to get custom app icons on iPhone

Download and install the Shortcuts app from the App Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first step to customizing the iPhone's app icons is to install the Shortcuts app. To do so:

Go to your iPhone's App Store.

Search for the Shortcuts app.

Download and install it.

The next step is to download your preferred app's icon. You can download them by typing "icons for iOS" on Google. Additionally, saving the image of the specific icon you want for your app is another option.

Download your preferred app's icon from Google (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following that, you have to set up an app's icon in the Shortcuts app. Follow the process below:

Launch the Shortcuts app.

In there, tap on the Plus button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Add an app's shortcut from the Shortcuts app (Image via Sportskeeda)

Select the Open App option

Tap on App to choose your preferred application.

After selecting the app, tap on the Share button from below and select Add to Home Screen.

Click on Share and then Add to Home Screen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Subsequently, click on the icon and select the option Choose Photo.

Choose your downloaded photo for the app's icon.

As you can see, the app's name is not original. So tap on the cross button beside it and type the app's original name.

Finally, tap on Add to finalize the process.

Select your downloaded icon and change the name (Image via Sportskeeda)

That's it. However, you have to rinse and repeat the process to customize each app's icon on your iPhone. Eventually, after changing all the icons, you can have a fully new and aesthetic layout on your device.

Creating custom icons can be an enjoyable experience. However, there are some drawbacks to consider. One major inconvenience is the fact that when you tap on a custom icon, it does not directly open the desired app. Instead, it first opens the Shortcuts app, which then redirects you to your intended app.