How to create and manage shortcuts for quick access to your favorite apps and files in Windows 11

Windows 11 Shortcuts provide effortless, quick access. Time is important in today's fast-paced environment. Shortcuts allow you to quickly access your favorite applications, files, or folders without going through your computer's file system with a single click. Windows 11, Microsoft's most recent operating system, which offers various ways to create and manage shortcuts.

In this article, we will discuss creating and managing shortcuts in Windows 11.

Creating shortcuts in Windows 11

Shortcuts in Windows 11 can be created using the desktop, Start menu, Taskbar, and File Explorer. Let's take a closer peek at each of these methods:

Desktop method

The desktop is a convenient location to create shortcuts to frequently accessed files or folders. Here's how to create a shortcut on your desktop:

Right-clicking on the folder or file for which you want to make a shortcut. From the setting menu that appears, select "Create shortcut." A new shortcut with the same name as the original file or folder will be created on your desktop. You can rename it if you wish by right-clicking on it and selecting "Rename."

Start Menu method

The Start menu is the go-to place for accessing applications in Windows 11. Here's how to create a shortcut to an application in the Start menu:

Open the Start menu and find the application you want to form a shortcut for. Right-click on the application, then select "Pin to Start." The application will be added to the Start menu as a tile.

Taskbar method

The Taskbar is the bar below the screen that displays icons for currently running applications. Here's how to create a shortcut to an application on the Taskbar:

Open the application for which you want to create a shortcut. Right-click on the app icon on the Taskbar. Select "Pin to Taskbar." The application icon will be added to the Taskbar.

File Explorer method

File Explorer is the built-in file management application in Windows 11. Here is how to create a shortcut for a folder or file using File Explorer:

Open File Explorer and choose the folder or file for which you want to make a shortcut. Right-click on the folder or the file and select "Create shortcut." A new shortcut with the same name as the original file or folder will be created in the same location as the original. You can drag and drop it to the desktop or another location if you wish.

Managing shortcuts in Windows 11

Shortcuts can be customized and edited to suit your needs. Here's how to manage shortcuts in the latest Windows:

Customizing shortcuts

You can customize shortcuts by changing their icon, target, or name. Here's how to customize a shortcut:

Right-click on the shortcut you want to customize. Select "Properties." In the Properties window, you can change the icon, target, or name of the shortcut.

Deleting shortcuts

You can delete shortcuts that you no longer need. Here's how to delete a shortcut:

Right-click on the shortcut you want to delete. Select "Delete."

Select Confirm if you want to delete the shortcut.

Pinning and unpinning shortcuts from the Taskbar

You can pin shortcuts to the Taskbar for quick access. Here's how to pin or unpin a shortcut from the Taskbar:

Right-click on the shortcut you want to pin or unpin from the Taskbar. Select "Pin to Taskbar" to pin the shortcut to the Taskbar or "Unpin from Taskbar" to remove the shortcut from the Taskbar.

Grouping shortcuts in the Start Menu

You can group related shortcuts in the Start menu for easier access. Here's how to group shortcuts in the Start menu:

Open the Start menu and locate the shortcuts you want to group. Click and drag one shortcut on top of another. The two shortcuts will be grouped together in a folder. You can rename the folder by right-clicking on it and selecting "Rename."

Tips for using shortcuts in Windows 11

Here are some tips for using shortcuts in the latest version of Windows:

Keyboard shortcuts

Windows 11 includes a wider range of keyboard shortcuts that can help you save some time and boost your productivity. To help you get started, here are some keyboard shortcuts:

Win + E: Opens File Explorer.

Win + D: Shows the desktop.

Win + R: Opens the Run dialog box.

Ctrl + Shift + Esc: Opens Task Manager.

Accessibility shortcuts

Windows 11 offers various accessibility features that can be utilized through shortcuts. Here are some accessibility shortcuts:

Win + U: Opens the Ease of Access Center.

Win + Ctrl + C: Activates the color filters.

Win + Plus (+) or Win + Minus (-): Zooms in or out.

Virtual desktop shortcuts

Windows 11 allows you to create multiple virtual desktops. Here are some shortcuts to managing virtual desktops:

Win + Tab: Opens the Task View.

Ctrl + Win + D: Creates a new virtual desktop.

Ctrl + Win + Left Arrow or Ctrl + Win + Right Arrow: Switches between virtual desktops.

Conclusion

Windows 11 offers various ways to manage shortcuts, including customizing, deleting, pinning, and unpinning from the Taskbar, and grouping in the Start menu. Use keyboard shortcuts, accessibility shortcuts, and virtual desktop shortcuts to save time and increase productivity.

