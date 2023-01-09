How to get Microsoft PowerPoint for free and what are other PowerPoint alternatives?

Microsoft Powerpoint is the most widely used software for creating presentations with text, images, animations, audio, and video.

PowerPoint allows users to make professional-looking presentations with ease. It provides templates, a library of clip art, animation, music, and sound effects. With PowerPoint, users can add transitions, animations, and other effects to their slides.

The software also has an option called Presenter View, allowing the host to view their slides while the audience watches their presentation on a different display. Such a feature is especially useful for large venues.

The only drawback of PowerPoint is that the offline version of the software requires a subscription or purchase to access it. This article will guide users on how to access Microsoft PowerPoint for free and a few alternatives they can explore.

Using Microsoft PowerPoint without paying for a subscription

Microsoft PowerPoint has several collaboration tools that make it easy to work with others, allowing them to make real-time changes.

The application is invaluable for business professionals, students, and educators. It makes creating and delivering presentations easier and more efficient.

Accessing Microsoft PowerPoint

The steps to access PowerPoint for free are as follows:

Visit office.com and click on sign in. Enter an existing email and password to sign in or create an account. The website will open. Click on Start New. Click on PowerPoint presentation.

The application can then be used to customize and create presentations. Users can upload and make changes to their existing presentation or may opt to save it online.

Furthermore, the files are automatically saved to OneDrive and synced when changes are made. The presentation can later be downloaded in formats such as pptx and pdf.

Alternatives to Microsoft PowerPoint

There are many free alternatives to this software online, providing several premium features without charging for a subscription or download.

1) Google Slides

Google Slides is a fantastic option for creating and sharing presentations online. This platform allows users to create, edit, collaborate, and share their presentations in a secure cloud-based environment.

Presentation editing options are also incredibly user-friendly, allowing one to seamlessly add text, images, videos, and other content to their slides. Transitions, animations, charts, and tables help create a truly unique and engaging presentation.

2) Apache Open Office Presentation

Apache OpenOffice Presentation is a free and open-source software for creating and editing presentations with text, images, and other multimedia elements.

Several features are on offer, such as the ability to export presentations to Office formats and contain a wide range of transitions and animations. The software is excellent for creating slideshows and professional-looking presentations.

3) LibreOffice Impress

LibreOffice Impress is an open-source presentation program designed to create professional slideshows for various purposes. It is also compatible with popular formats such as .odp and those from Microsoft Office, including the older ones and pdf.

LibreOffice Impress is an open-source presentation program designed to create professional slideshows for various purposes. It is also compatible with popular formats such as .odp and those from Microsoft Office, including the older ones and pdf.

Impress offers a wide range of features for creating impressive presentations. The user interface is straightforward and intuitive, which makes creating a professional presentation easy.

LibreOffice Impress features various tools for creating and formatting text, graphics, tables, and charts. It also offers a variety of transition and animation effects.

