How to get Redfall for free with Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics card? Eligibility, participating sites, and more

Starting this Thursday, gamers can claim a free copy of the Redfall Bite Back edition (which costs $99.99) with every qualifying purchase of any RTX 40 series GPU. The list includes the RTX 4090, the 4080, and the 4070 Ti desktop video cards and pre-built PCs using the cards. However, only the RTX 4080 and 4090 laptop GPU lineups are included for now.

All of these cards carry exorbitant costs. Thus, including the free game should help with the prices a bit. The upcoming first-person shooter from Arkane Studios is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. The consistent quality the French studio has come to be known for should make this title a safe bet for any gamer.

In this article, we will list how gamers can get their hands on Redfall while purchasing any new GPU from Team Green.

How to get Redfall with any Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU purchase?

The upcoming co-op shooter from Arkane packs all the latest technologies from Nvidfia that help improve the gaming experience. The list includes the latest in rasterization and ray tracing, including smooth performance in fully ray-traced environments.

The game will also feature DLSS 3 integration from day one. Thus, those with the latest Ada Lovelace cards can play the game at sky-high framerates without compromising visual quality.

The following items are included as part of the offer:

A Steam PC digital copy of Redfall, which unlocks on May 2

Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Detailed steps

Gamers can easily claim a free copy of the game once they buy the card. The detailed steps are listed below:

Step 1. Head over to the official website of any of the participating retailers. The following sellers are hosting the offer in the US and Canada:

Micro Center B&H Photo and Video Newegg Newegg Canada (only in CN) Walmart Best Buy Amazon Canada Computers (only in CN) Memory Express

Step 2. Upon buying a card, gamers will receive an email from Nvidia with instructions to help them claim a free copy of the Redfall Bite Back edition.

Step 3. Follow the steps. After completing the required verification steps, gamers can redeem the redeem code from their desktop Steam client to add the title to their accounts.

It is worth noting that the game won't be accessible until May 2, its official release date. Nvidia's partnership with the developers does not grant early access to it.

The game can only be claimed for a limited time with an RTX 40 series card. Nvidia hasn't outlined an end date yet. However, the offer shouldn't last more than a quarter.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

