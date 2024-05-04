How good is Valkyrae's PC for gaming?

Valkyrae's PC is fantastic — it has all the latest hardware fine-tuned for the best experience. We are looking at a Core i9-14900K and an RTX 4090, the best in the market currently for gaming performance. Rachell's older PC also had a 4090 but it ran an older Core i9 CPU. The newer 14th-generation processor makes it slightly better for gaming. Besides, she also has more storage now to meet her streaming and content creation requirements.

Any 4090-powered setup is an absolute beast and so is Valkyrae's PC. The rig can handle any video game at the highest settings without hiccups. Let's look at her system in detail.

What are the specs of Valkyrae's PC?

Valkyrae's PC is housed in a DeepCool CH780 (Image via PowerGPU/YouTube)

Valkyrae's new system is sponsored by DeepCool. The rig uses the CH780, one of the finest creations from them, in line with the CH560 Digital we reviewed a while back. The new CH780 is a panoramic case, however, and offers a full view of the rig inside.

The system runs an Intel Core i9-14900K. The chip sits on the MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR5 motherboard. It is pretty high-end while still being under $300. If you are looking for all of the fancy features, then there's no better option than this board.

The 14900K is cooled by the new DeepCool Mystique 360 LCD AIO liquid cooler. It features a 480p LCD on the CPU blockhead, which took Valkyrae by surprise. She loved it.

Memory is handled by some pretty high-end Corsair Dominator 6200 MHz CL36 sticks. Her system packs a total of 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is plenty for most gaming and content creation workloads today.

The system also features 4 TB of storage, with two 2 TB Kingston KC3000d drives. These are PCIe Gen 4 NVMEs, with read and write speeds of 7,000 Mbps. This is plenty for any editing or gaming workload.

Valkyrae's PC Case DeepCool CH780 Processor Intel Core i9-14900K Motherboard MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR5 RAM Corsair Dominator 32 GB 6200 MHz CL36 GPU MSI Ventus 3x Geforce RTX 4090 OC 24 GB CPU cooler DeepCool Mystique 360 LCD Storage Kingston KC3000d 2 TB x2 Extra fans 1x DeepCool FC120 Customizations Shiba Inu UV print by Suto

The most highlighted feature of the gaming rig is a fully custom Shiba Inu-themed UV print by Suto. The case is fully delineated with the livery, which makes it look one of a kind. According to PowerGPU, Valkyrae's PC will be the only custom version with the specific Shiba Inu theme.

How does Valkyrae's PC perform?

Valkyrae's new PC features a ton of cooling from DeepCool (Image via PowerGPU/YouTube)

Any Core i9-14900K and RTX 4090-based gaming rig will absolutely crush video games, and we aren't expecting Valkyrae's rig to be any different. Although she hasn't uploaded benchmarks from her system, we can make a pretty accurate estimate by comparing it with other systems that run similar specs.

Below is a list of benchmarks with the i9-14900K and RTX 4090 running some of the latest titles at 1440p. The system crushes the titles with 100+ FPS in all of them.

Core i9-14900K + RTX 4090 PC Forza Horizon 5 101 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 172 FPS Hitman 3 319 FPS Spider-Man Miles Morales 147 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 187 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 120 FPS Horizon Zero Dawn 191 FPS Star Wars Jedi Survivor 131 FPS

As we concluded in our RTX 4090 review, the graphics card is more than powerful enough to handle any of the latest games for quite some time to come. Valkyrae's PC, on the same lines, will be enough for any modern game as well.