The DeepCool CH560 Digital is a new lineup of high-airflow cases launched earlier this year in Computex. They target mid-range to high-end builds, primarily on thermal performance and aesthetics. Like most other products from the company, the new cases are based on a minimalist design that doesn't attract eyeballs.

However, the primary marketing feature of the cases is the system vitals monitoring display in the lower right corner. It shows the CPU and GPU temperature and usage, giving users a quick overview of how their components perform in the case.

DeepCool was kind enough to send over the CH560 Digital case for review. We ran the case through its paces and had much to share.

What does the DeepCool CH560 Digital offer?

Pre-delivery

The high airflow DeepCool CH560 Digital cases (Image via DeepCool)

The CH560 is a mid-tower high-airflow case. It will occupy quite some space in your desk with a massive 458x230 mm desk footprint. Thus, it's nothing like the Corsair 2000D we looked at previously. The case has four high-quality ARGB fans pre-installed, a huge plus point.

Like most high-volume mid-tower cases, it supports every motherboard size up to E-ATX. A detailed breakdown of the specs is as follows:

DeepCool CH560 Digital WH Product Dimensions 458×230×471mm(L×W×H) Net Weight 7.7Kg Materials ABS+SPCC+Tempered Glass Motherboard Support Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX / ATX / E-ATX Front I/O Ports USB3.0×1, Audio×1, TYPE-C×1 3.5" Drive Bays 2 2.5" Drive Bays 2+1 Expansion Slots 7 Slots Pre-Installed Fans Front: 3×140mm Argb, Rear: 1×120mm Argb Fan Support Front: 3×120 / 3×140mm, Top: 3×120 / 2×140mm, Rear: 1×120 / 1×140mm, PSU Shrouded: 2×120mm Radiator Support Front: 120/140/240/280/360mm, Top: 120/140/240/280/360mm, Rear: 120/140mm CPU Cooler Height Limit 175mm GPU Length Limit 380mm Power Supply Type ATX PS2 （maximum length: 170mm）

The case was initially priced at $130, which has since been slashed to about $100 (₹8,499 in the Indian market), making it much cheaper than high-end offerings of the same caliber. DeepCool does resort to some cost-cutting measures to hit this price, however.

Unboxing

The case doesn't have any fancy pants unboxing experience. It comes in a massive cardboard box. The accessories are tugged into a plastic bag inside the PSU compartment.

Overall, the unboxing is pretty standard. Although it's not the best I have seen, it gets the job done, and there's nothing to complain about.

A closer look at the CH560 Digital

Design language

The CH560 Digital WH looks very minimalist (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, the CH560 is a high-airflow offering. It is filled with mesh panels on all sides, which adds to the aesthetics and makes the case look minimalist. DeepCool sells the CH560 in two colorways: white and black. We are reviewing the white variant, which looks better aesthetics-wise.

The best part about the case is that it has zero black parts in the white variant. The entirely white build of the CH560D caught my eye. This is unlike my XPG Battlecruiser, which packs black borders around the tempered glass that destroys the aesthetic if you ask me.

Front panel I/O

The front panel I/O of the CH560D (Image via Sportskeeda)

The front panel I/O of the CH560D isn't very well done. You get the traditional power and reset switches, a high-quality 3.5m headphone audio jack, one USB Type-A, and one USB Type-C.

In comparison, most high-end cases bundle at least two Type-A ports and one Type-C. However, with the rise in popularity of wireless devices, the lacking front I/O won't be a problem for everybody. In my two weeks with this case, I had no alarming issues.

Side and top panels

The top panel mesh of the CH560D (Image via Sportskeeda)

The side panels are entirely made of metal on the CH560D, with one having a part of tempered glass and a mesh to help with the aesthetics. Overall, I felt the metal quality on all sides of the case wasn't the best I have seen. DeepCool has resorted to some form of cost-cutting here.

The top and front panels also have a massive mesh to help with the airflow. Both of them support 360mm radiators. DeepCool has also resorted to a ton of mesh on the rear panel to help with air movement.

The front mesh panel of the case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The front panel is held with friction tabs and comes with a tug to reveal the three 140mm ARGB DeepCool fans bundled inside. They are held in a separate cage that can be separately removed, much like the Lian Li Lancool III I previously removed.

Storage options

A 2.5" SSD was installed in the bay (Image via Sportskeeda)

Storage options are somewhat limited on the DeepCool CH560 Digital. The case supports only two SSDs held by friction tabs in the rear. Another SSD can be mounted atop the HDD cage.

Regarding HDD support, the case has two 3.5" drive bays in the PSU compartment. The cage can be removed to mount the drives before plugging it back in.

Overall, the case doesn't do anything out of the box about storage options.

Bundled fans

The bundled 120mm ARGB fan in the rear of the CH560D (Image via Sportskeeda)

The case comes with four high-airflow ARGB fans pre-installed. Three of them, those in the front, are 140mm, and the one on the rear is a 120mm fan.

The rear fan is a DF120, and the 140mm counterparts in the front are DF140. They are not available for purchase in the market yet. Thus, information is rare. From the looks, these fans seem to be a cheaper alternative to the FC120 fans that we saw bundled with the LS720 and LT720 coolers.

These fans were explicitly designed for this case. DeepCool has no plans to launch it as a standalone product anytime soon.

Motherboard support

An E-ATX motherboard is installed in the case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The case supports all major motherboard sizes: mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX. To be precise, I used an E-ATX motherboard for this review, the ASRock X670E Taichi, and faced no problems installing it in the case.

The case comes with an integrated GPU support arm. However, note that you must remove this support arm if you plan to use an E-ATX motherboard like I did. It can only be used with up to an ATX board.

Cable clutter and management

Cable clutter on the DeepCool CH560D (Image via Sportskeeda)

The CH560 Digital doesn't do anything special regarding cable clutter and management. The case has 26mm of cable management space, which is slightly above average.

However, the cable clutter of the CH560 Digital is a bit problematic. For starters, each fan has two cables, one for PWM and another for RGB. Although these fans come with a splitter in-built, it adds up to a significant amount of cable clutter. Other than this, the lacking front panel I/O also means that cable clutter in that regard is limited.

Building in the DeepCool CH560 Digital

Finished looks of a system built in the CH560 Digital (Image via Sportskeeda)

The CH560D is a great case to build a PC in. For the most part, its massive size helps with the experience. I built the following system inside the case:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Motherboard : ASRock X670E Taichi

: ASRock X670E Taichi RAM: Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000 Cooler: DeepCool LT720 360mm high-performance liquid cooler

DeepCool LT720 360mm high-performance liquid cooler Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Edition

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Edition SSD : Gigabyte Aorus NVMe 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 and Crucial MX500 1TB SSD

: Gigabyte Aorus NVMe 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 and Crucial MX500 1TB SSD PSU: Corsair RM1000e 1000W fully modular

However, I faced a problem while mounting the 360mm radiator. Remember that mounting a full-size radiator on the top requires clever fingerwork. If you try to push it straight into the case, that might not work.

Internals of the system built in the CH560D (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other than this, the case is pretty straightforward. It does not have the bells and whistles of my XPG Battlecruiser or the Lian Li Lancool III I previously tested, but it gets the job done.

Thermal performance

Since the CH560D is built for high airflow, I expect it to shine, particularly in the thermal performance segment. I tested the case with some of the most demanding hardware in the market, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The following is the CPU temperature characteristic of the CPU when stressed with AIDA 64. The chip runs about 1°C warmer than in open air:

Maximum temperature in open-air: 90°C

90°C Maximum temperature in CH560 Digital: 91°C

However, the thermal performance of a Zen 4 chip can't be determined by the operating temperatures since they are designed to operate at 90+ degrees all the time. Therefore, we should look at the clock speeds charts to better understand how the case impacts performance.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D ran about 200 MHz slower on average while inside the CH560 Digital. Thus, the case is chewing through a bit of performance. However, the performance delta wasn't very large since gaming workloads don't stress the chip to the absolute maximum, unlike AIDA 64.

Let's look at GPU temperatures next. The following is the temperature characteristic when stressed with Furmark.

Maximum temperature in open-air: 64°C

64°C Maximum temperature in CH560 Digital: 74°C

The graphics card was about 10°C warmer inside the CH560 Digital case. This is an alarming increase. Let's look at the GPU shader clock graphs to check out how much we are losing:

Like the CPU, the graphics card ran about 200 MHz slower than in the open air when mounted in the case. This, again, negatively impacts the performance of the GPU.

Overall, I am not super impressed with the thermal performance of the CH560 Digital. It gets the job done, yes. But I won't recommend it to those building a super high-end PC with the best components on the market.

Is the CH560 Digital worth buying?

The DeepCool CH560D is in a unique market position (Image via Sportskeeda)

Undoubtedly, CH560 Digital isn't the best case on the market. But its price tag is impressive. For about $100, this case is a solid entry to the high-airflow mid-tower segment. If you are building a system with mid-range components like a Ryzen 7 and an RTX 4070, this case is a solid option.

However, if you plan to deck out your rig with a Ryzen 9 and a 4090-tier card, you better spend more and get a better case.

Conclusion

The DeepCool CH560 Digital isn't for everyone (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product name: DeepCool CH560 Digital WH mid-tower case (Sample provided by Acro)

Product Dimensions: 458×230×471mm(L×W×H)

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX / Micro-ATX / ATX / E-ATX

Front I/O Ports: USB3.0×1, Audio×1, TYPE-C×1

Pre-Installed Fans: Front: 3×140mm Argb, Rear: 1×120mm Argb