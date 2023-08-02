How to hide Twitter Blue or X Blue checkmarks

Twitter has been going through a lot of changes recently, and with the latest batch of updates, Twitter Blue or X Blue subscribers will not be able to completely hide their checkmarks. What was once considered a “badge of honor” became pay-to-get, and now those who have it have the option to either let it show or not show on their profiles.

However, there has been a fair bit of confusion amongst subscribers as to how they can go about hiding their Blue checkmark on the platform.

Hence, if you are one of those who wish to hide the fact that they paid $8 a month or $84 a year for the Twitter or X subscription service, here are a few things that you will need to do.

Hiding Twitter Blue or X Blue checkmarks

To hide your Twitter Blue or X Blue checkmarks, here are a few things that you will need to do:

Make your way to the account settings option, which is located under “Profile customization.” Here you will find all the settings related to your account, along with the options around the Blue checkmark.

You will find the “Hind your blue checkmark” option here, which will have a tick box beside it that you will be able to toggle.

By clicking on it, the checkmark will no longer show on your profile, and you will have successfully hidden them from all your followers and subscribers.

However, while it’s seemingly a great feature for those who do not want to reveal that they have subscribed to the service, there are a few caveats to disabling it. Twitter or X has confirmed that by disabling the checkmark, there might be some features that will be made unavailable for those who did it, but they are yet to provide more details.

Additionally, they have also warned that there could be cases when the disabling does not work, and the tick shows up.

What else is new with Twitter or X?

Besides the new checkmark feature, Twitter or X has increased the paid user post limit to 25,000 characters. They have also promised that Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to publish long-form content in the coming months once they have deployed the feature.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN I still look for the "blue bird" when I start up Twitter on my phone. After a while, I remember the "black X".

The social media platform has also increased the video limit to three hours; however, it has limited the number of tweets for a free user.

It will be interesting to see what other features Elon Musk and the gang introduces or removes in the coming months.