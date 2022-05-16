How to install a RAM stick in your PC for gaming

If you feel like your PC has started to slow down, installing RAM is a great way to improve system performance without hurting one's wallet too much. Many newer applications and softwares hog up considerable memory, and 8GB of memory nowadays certainly does not seem like enough.

RAM stands for Random Access Memory and is the device's short-term memory that stores data such as recently accessed applications and files. When the PC shuts down, everything is erased from it, and the cycle repeats when the PC starts up once again. Hence, having more memory allows you to run applications more smoothly and have the ability to have more applications open at once to multitask.

Buying and Installing a RAM stick

Before purchasing a new RAM stick, you need to know a few things, such as which type and speed your motherboard supports.

1) Find out which RAM to buy

First, you need to look at your motherboard's manual or search for the motherboard version on the manufacturer's website. Then, find out the highest Megahertz the motherboard supports and which DDR version is compatible with it.

If your motherboard supports DDR4 1666 MHz, there is no point in getting DDR5 memory as it is incompatible and will not work. Similarly, one should not get DDR4 2100MHz memory either as the motherboard will not be able to make use of any speed higher than 1666 MHz.

2) Installing RAM

Once you have bought the correct version of RAM that is fully compatible with your system, you can go ahead and install the sticks. One has to ensure that there are empty slots on their motherboard to install the memory. These slots are generally right next to where the CPU is and the sticks need to be installed in the correct spots.

• Open the cabinet and RAM slots

Shut down your computer, switch it off, unplug all the cables, and open the side panel. Next to where the CPU is installed, open the slots. Each slot will have two clips on either side which need to be pressed down to open.

To ensure you are installing them in the right spots, install each stick in the same colored slot, which should be every alternative slot to confirm that they're being installed in dual-channel mode. Dual-channel mode improves performance exponentially compared to single-channel installation.

• Line up the sticks

Once the correct slots are opened, line the stick with the gaps in the connector and the slot which can only be installed in one way.

• Insert the sticks

Put pressure onto the stick and don't worry about breaking anything as this requires a good amount of force. Keep applying pressure until you hear a satisfying click. Confirm this by checking both sides of the stick and clip the stick down.

• Close the panel and boot up the PC

Once you have inserted the sticks, you can close the side panel and plug in all the cables. Boot up the PC and go to BIOS mode to confirm if the memory you have just installed is working or not. The system description should now show the total amount of memory that is installed on your PC.

Finally, you can continue to load into your Operating System and enjoy the improved performance.

Edited by Atul S