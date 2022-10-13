How to install and use Hydra bot in Discord for playing music

Hydra Bot in Discord is one of the best and most overlooked music bots. It provides a plethora of functions for playing music and automating tasks on a Discord server.

After Discord shut down the Groovy and Rythm bots, users were left looking for alternatives. The only problem with other music bots in Discord was that the music was being played via YouTube. As a result, Google sent a cease-and-desist order to those bots and disallowed music from being played.

Hydra Bot eliminates this problem by playing music through Spotify, Deezer, Soundcloud, and more.

Install Hydra Bot on your Discord server to make it more appealing and useful

The Hydra Bot in use (Image by Sportskeeda)

To install the Hydra Bot on a Discord server, you need to have an administrative role in it. If you're the owner of the server, you already have the highest role possible. However, if you are a member, you need to ask an admin to give you administrative rights.

Additionally, you need to invite the Hydra Bot to your server through the official website. To do this, go to the official website of the Bot called Hydra.bot and search for "Hydra." Click on "Invite," which will take you to the official Discord website, where you will need to log in. After logging in, select the server you need to add the bot to via the pop-up and click on "Continue."

The pop-up will show all the permissions that will be given to the developers of Hydra Bot. You need to select all of the permissions for the bot to function fully. Once you have authorized access to the server for the bot, it will join your server automatically.

Hydra Bot @hydra_discord

Read more about it here:

Use code XMAS2021 at checkout until 31st of December for 50% off of your first 3 months of Hydra Yesterday we launched our premium-only pre-release for #ReactionRoles - a brand new @hydra_discord feature!Read more about it here: hydra.bot/articles/how-d… Use code XMAS2021 at checkout until 31st of December for 50% off of your first 3 months of Hydra #Premium Yesterday we launched our premium-only pre-release for #ReactionRoles - a brand new @hydra_discord feature!Read more about it here: hydra.bot/articles/how-d…Use code XMAS2021 at checkout until 31st of December for 50% off of your first 3 months of Hydra #Premium! 🎄🔥

After adding the bot to your server, you will be redirected to the official website's dashboard with all of the bot's settings for the server it has joined.

On the dashboard, you can change the prefix for messages to which the bot should respond. By default, it is set to '.'. After changing all the settings you want, click on "Save" to save the changes.

Next, open the Discord server on which the bot has been added, go to the text channel, and type ".setup" (if you have not changed the prefix). A new text channel called "hydra-song-requests" will be created for song requests, and it is the only text channel in which users will be able to command the bot.

Lastly, you need to edit some of the bot's permissions by going to the newly created channel's settings. You can do this by right-clicking on it and choosing "Edit channel." Go to "Permissions" on the left panel, click on "Advanced Permissions," enable "Read Message History," "Send Messages," and "View Channel," and save the changes.

To start playing music using the bot, send a message to the new channel ".play" followed by the song's title and artist in the same message. The bot will join the voice channel and start playing the song.

Users can use the reactions under the playing song's message to play/pause, stop, next track, loop, shuffle, favorite, and unfavorite.

Poll : 0 votes