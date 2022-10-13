How to create a Discord server and invite your friends

Discord servers serve as a gathering place for people with similar interests. Users of the communication software can create their own public server and use it as a forum to discuss shared hobbies, news, or ideas.

A single server allows you to establish voice and text channels, invite friends and followers, as well as engage in audio and video chats with other users.

Gamers, especially those who run their own Minecraft or Valheim servers, are particularly fond of Discord. Communities can be brought together there, and multiplayer activities can be streamed live easily.

Users can also build a themed Discord server to establish online gathering places for various communities (such as those for movies, comics, games, or music).

Steps you can follow to set up a Discord server

A free Discord account and the software itself are all you need to start a server. You'll learn how to set up your own server and how to use it in this guide.

Anyone with a Discord account can quickly create free servers. You may also make use of the paid Discord Nitro service if you wish to employ premium features like improved sound for every conversation participant.

You can follow the steps below to create your server on Discord:

Step 1: Launch the Discord app on your computer, mobile device, or tablet. Sign in to your account using your login information.

Step 2: In the app, select "Add a Server" by clicking the + sign in the left menu bar.

Click on the plus button to add a server (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: A window will now be revealed. You can either build your own server or select to join one. Choose "Create a server."

You can build your own server from scratch or choose one of the many pre-made temples.(Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Choose whether the server is for your buddies or for a recognized group or community.

Specify the use of the server (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: A menu to establish your own server will then appear. Here, you may select the name of your server. After entering a name, click on "Create."

Choose the name for your server, and additionally add an image for the same. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 6: To make modifications to your Discord server, use the right-click menu to choose the profile icon in the top-left corner. Options like "Invite People" and "Mute Server" are available here.

Additionally, you can access the notification and privacy options as well as the "Server Settings" here.

Click on the server profile icon to make changes to the server in the settings menu. (Image via Sportskeeda) Enter caption

Step 7: You may now build voice and text channels on your server for other themes in addition to the channels listed under "General."

Click the + sign next to "Text Channels" and "Voice Channels" to do this.

If you want to create new channels, simply click on the plus symbol next to “Text Channels” and “Voice Channels” (Image via Sportskeeda)

How to invite your friends to your Discord server

Now that you have created your Discord server from scratch, you will want to add your friends to this server. There are a couple of different ways to accomplish this.

You can invite people using the "Instant Invite" option. Click on the "Instant Invite" icon next to the channel name after launching your Discord server. You'll see a box with an invite link and direct invite buttons for the most recent group or friend DMs you've sent.

You can also add your friends to your Discord server by simply copying the link to it and sharing it with them over any medium.

Wrapping things up

Group discussions in Discord can also start without a server. However, the maximum number of participants per group is 10 when there is no server available.

If you run a server, up to 25 people can utilize the text and video chat at once in a channel. Servers have a channel limit of 500.

Servers are the best way for communities to plan big gatherings and events that include all of their members.

