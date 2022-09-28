How to join the Fortnite Discord server

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is full of exciting quests for players that grant free rewards and some extra XP to help players progress on their Battle Pass faster. In a recent tweet, Epic announced their collaboration with Discord, bringing in new quests that players can participate in to get free rewards.

However, to participate in the quests, they will need to be on the official Discord server of the game and follow specific steps to reveal the tasks they need to perform. While several OG players have been a part of the official server, the newer player base might find it challenging to navigate the server and where to join it from.

Join the official Fortnite Discord Server to complete Paradise Quests and get free rewards

The Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest is live now! Complete six different tasks from an official Fortnite Discord server to earn three in-game rewards.



Discord is a social networking platform widely used by gamers and professionals to connect anonymously or publicly with one another as a member of a certain community that shares media and messages across a server based on several topics. To download Discord, follow these steps:

Go to https://discord.com on an internet browser and click Download or install the Discord app on iOS or Android

Once installed, you will need to create an account using your email address

Select a username and a profile picture you want to choose for your account

And you're done! You successfully have installed Discord

Once you have Discord installed, the next step is to join the Official Fortnite Discord Server, which is available in several languages across different regions. Here's a list of all the available servers you can join:

In addition, you can add a bot to a private server of your choice, set up the language of your preference, and play with your friends. Click on any one of the above links and you will successfully have joined the Official Discord server of the game.

Once you're on the server, verify your email address before you can gain full access to the server features and channels that will contain important info regarding the quests. Make sure you do not skip this step, as it might restrict you from viewing the quests and the channel that has the rules to participate in the challenge.

Navigate to the Paradise Tab in the Official Fortnite Discord Server to gain access to the quests (Image via Sportskeeda)

After you are through with the verification, follow these steps:

Read the announcement message on the Paradise Discord Quest channel.

Navigate to the Paradise Quest Channel under the Paradise Tab

Click on the “Start” button to participate.

Follow the private message from the bot to link your Epic account.

You will now receive the first task

Open Fortnite and complete the task required

Upon completing a task, head back to Discord and click on the Current Task button to refresh your progress

You'll immediately unlock the next task if you have completed the previous task.

Make sure to follow the same steps as mentioned above, or else you won't be able to see the tasks and will have to start over again from the beginning. While the process is a little tedious for this challenge, it can reward the hustle with three free in-game cosmetics after completing the Paradise Discord Quest.

