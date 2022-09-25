With Chrome taking over Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it's only a matter of time before the entire island is blanketed with a silvery-white metallic shine. As winter slowly approaches, finding shelter will be a challenge. However, players can still find respite as there are dozens of campfires around the island – 79 to be precise.

They can be used to stay warm and heal as well. Some biomes have a larger number of campfires located within them, while others barely have a handful. That said, here are all the campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Decaying Alien Biome

Following the arrival of Chrome, The Reality Tree within the Alien Biome has shed its leaves and the area is slowly dying. It's unclear what will happen to the area in the days to come. If you're looking for respite, do not that this region has only 7 campfires. Here are their locations:

Overtaken Outpost (Southeast of Greasy Grove)

East of Greasy Grove

Northwest of Greasy Grove

Between Beach Bash and Cappy Cabin (Far west of Greasy Grove)

Scratch Pad and Groovy Grove (Far west of Reality Tree)

Henc Hut (Northwest of Reality Tree)

Mountains/Snow Biome

Since the start of Chapter 3, not much has changed with the mountainous/snowy region, and it's likely that this portion of the map stays snow-capped until the very end. The POIs that constitute this region include Rave Cave, Logjam Junction, and Shifty Shafts. Combined, there are about 10 campfire sites to be found here:

In and around Drill Hill and Happy Camper (Far southeast of Rave Cave)

West and south of Rave Cave

Logjam Junction

Shell Or High Water (Far northeast of Logjam Junction)

Lonesome Watchpost (Far north of Shifty Shafts)

In and around Shifty Shafts

Floaties Boats (South of Shifty Shafts)

Desert Biome

The desert biome accounts for the second-largest terrain type in Chapter 3 Season 4. It covers most of the southern hemisphere of the island and sees some of the most brutal fighting take place during the late-game. Here are the campfire locations in the region:

In and around Rocky Reels

Arid Acres (Southwest of Rocky Reels)

Synapse Station

Lil' Shafte (West of Synapse Station)

Unnamed POI (Southwest of Synapse Station)

Edge of the island (Southeast of Synapse Station)

Sandblast Estates (South of Chonker's Speedway)

West and northwest of Seven Outpost IV

Cloudy Condos

Chateau Bob

Grass Biome

The grass biome covers the most amount of space on the island. Although players can virtually 'touch grass' now, in a few weeks, most of it will turn to Chrome. On that note, here are the locations of all the campfires in this region:

Tow-Away beach (Far east of Fort Jonesy)

South of Fort Jonesy

Optimized Outpost (Far west of Fort Jonesy)

Shimmering Shrine

In and around the Herald's Sanctum

West of Last Legs (Foundation statue)

Open Road Outpost (West of Herald's Sanctum)

Tilted Towers

In and around Loot Lake

In and around Coney Crossroads

In and around Sleepy Sound

North of Ocean Outpost (Far north of Lustrous Lagoon)

Lustrous Lagoon

Looper Landing

Note: As the season progresses, campfire locations may change.

