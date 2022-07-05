Fortnite: The true reason why Darth Vader never lands in the desert biome

Darth Vader is by far the toughest NPC boss to have been added to Fortnite. Given that he is a Dark Lord, taking him down in battle is no easy feat. With his ability to force-pull, throw his Lightsaber, and deflect bullets, he is a one-man army.

Though he did not seem to fare well in the fight against The Foundation, it is not his only weakness.

Despite being one of the most powerful force-sensitive characters in the metaverse, the Dark Lord tries to keep his distance from certain terrains, like the desert biome. While this may seem random, it has to do with his lore.

Darth Vader hates sand, even in Fortnite

Despite being so powerful, he avoids the desert biome for one simple reason: sand. Given that he has to breathe through a respirator, the sand can interfere with its functionality. Furthermore, since he is a cyborg, having sand get into mechanical parts may become a problem. But surprisingly, that is not the real reason.

As per the lore in Star Wars, Darth Vader hated sand even before he became the Dark Lord. In Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, during a conversation with Padmé Amidala, he reveals why he hates sand, saying:

"I don't like sand. It's coarse, rough, irritating, and gets everywhere."

While this does not affect Darth Vader's NPC in Fortnite, it goes on to show that the developers put in an effort to uphold the lore of the character. It is a nice touch and will surely make Star Wars fans happy. Here are a few reactions from fans talking about the same:

Will Darth Vader remain on the island after Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends?

Truth be told, the hype surrounding Darth Vader has long ended. Although he is one of the toughest NPCs in Fortnite, he is not central to the storyline or the game's lore. Aside from him being featured in the Battle Pass, he was only placed on the island to help cross-promote the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Given Epic Games' solid partnership with Disney, this was obvious. However, now that his usefulness has been exhausted, it is likely that he will be vaulted next season. Perhaps the developers will leave a small memento in his landing locations to remember him by.

Given that he was solely used for crossovers specific to this season, it is unlikely that he will be added to the island in the future. Unless Disney decides to make Obi-Wan Kenobi part two or a series dedicated to Darth Vader, he is going to remain vaulted. Also, since his skin is exclusive, it will not be brought out on Star Wars day either.

With that being said, players should enjoy the limited time that they have with him in Fortnite. Those who have not yet mustered up the courage to face him in battle should do so before it is too late. Worst case scenario, they die in battle. Best case scenario, they get his Lightsaber. Either way, it is a win-win situation for hardcore fans.

