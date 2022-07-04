Is Darth Vader's lightsaber actually overpowered in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 brought the Darth Vader skin to the game, but players grew despondent when they learned that Sith Lord's pickaxe was the Sigil of the Empire instead of his iconic lightsaber. The disappointment was short-lived, as Darth Vader soon visited the island brandishing his red lightsaber following the v21.10 update.

The mythic lightsaber garnered users' attention, and soon, everybody was rushing to get their hands on the coveted energy sword. This hustle was brief, as Darth Vader proved to be a difficult boss to beat and has been the bane of loopers' existence.

epicgames.com/fortnite/blog/… Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10 Update: Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, Super Level Styles, Looking for Party, and MoreFortnite Battle Royale v21.10 includes Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, Stormtroopers, the E-11 Blaster, Super Level Styles, plus Looking for Party! Fortnite Battle Royale v21.10 Update: Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, Super Level Styles, Looking for Party, and MoreFortnite Battle Royale v21.10 includes Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, Stormtroopers, the E-11 Blaster, Super Level Styles, plus Looking for Party!epicgames.com/fortnite/blog/… https://t.co/LRkowGjzwv

The lightsaber is a one-of-a-kind weapon that has been inducted into the game. However, this is not the first instance where players got to experience this energy sword.

Fortnite often collaborates with Star Wars. In the past, gamers got to experience different lightsabers that belonged to Ray, Kylo Ren, Luke, and Mace.

Experience the Force in Fortnite with lightsaber

For the last two weeks, players have been grinding hard to defeat Darth Vader, but the NPC is so overpowered that most fail in their first attempt. This extraordinary situation has led users to believe that his lightsaber is also an overpowered weapon that extols Vader's capabilities to counterattack.

The mythic lightsaber is undoubtedly formidable with some unique abilities. It can deflect bullets and is the only weapon in the game, except for the Kingsman Umbrella, which also has this capability.

Other features include a boomerang-like mechanism that enables the lightsaber to be thrown at the enemy and returns to the player.

Since the weapons belong to Darth Vader, it is plausible that he is very adept at using them. In fact, it is these weapons, in tandem with his extraordinary powers, like using the Force and levitation, that render him so invincible.

Fortnite loopers fail to duplicate Darth Vader's tactics and blame the lightsaber for being underpowered.

Fortnite gamers can use the lightsaber in every possible way that Darth Vader does. They can deflect bullets and throw it at opponents.

However, not everyone can reciprocate the skill with which the Sith Lord wields his sword. Going by the stats, the lightsaber inflicts damage in the range of 40 to 150, depending upon the consecutive strikers.

If a Fortnite user can use the lightsaber tactfully, they can inflict some severe damage on their opponents. The damage per shot increases consecutively after every strike, topping off at 150.

This range of damage does make the lightsaber the most powerful melee weapon. However, compared to other weapons, it fares out in the above-mediocre field in terms of damage.

It is a conjunction of his powers and a unique weapon that makes Darth Vader overpowered. If singled out, the lightsaber is for sure the most potent melee weapon, but when it comes to the holistic approach that includes every aspect of a weapon, the lightsaber falls short.

No, the lightsaber is not an overpowered weapon.

