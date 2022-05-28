10 Fortnite crossovers the community wants to see in Chapter 3 Season 3

Crossovers in Fortnite have become a massive deal in recent years. They don't just add to the hype value but also to the revenue earned. At times, these crossovers carry the entire seasonal Battle Pass as well.

They have become a huge deal for the community. Epic Games has been conducting surveys to choose potential crossovers, so it's not too difficult to imagine these being added to the game next season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Aside from the collaborations we already have, what would be your absolute dream collaboration? Aside from the collaborations we already have, what would be your absolute dream collaboration? 👀

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These Fortnite community wants to see these characters added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 3

10) Doom Slayer

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.



(via RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey RUMOR: Doom Slayer might be coming to Fortnite in the future!This was mentioned on the YouTube Channel "XboxEra" which apparently has trustable sources in the gaming community.(via @iFireMonkey) https://t.co/gKHRcDStFJ

Ever since leakers revealed that characters from IPs belonging to Microsoft might potentially be added to Fortnite, fans haven't stopped asking for Doom Slayer. The daemon dismantling death-bringer has been an icon since 1996.

Although the skin will not be as scary as the one from the game, developers will do a fine job capturing the brutish image of the character. With rumors of the next season being dark and filled with chaos, it would be the perfect time to add some 'doom' to the game.

9) Ben 10

HexenBex @SpiderMumHex



With Ben 10 skins tho? Okay but, Fortnite ...With Ben 10 skins tho? Okay but, Fortnite ...With Ben 10 skins tho? 👀 https://t.co/IpudbcovtR

Ben 10 is quite literally the best crossover anyone can ask for. With his ability to transform into different beings, the choice of style would be ludicrous. Additionally, adding him to one will be easy with the storyline intersecting into so many alternate realities.

Furthermore, given how well-known he is as a cartoon character, loopers will be lining up to purchase him from the item shop. Maybe next time The Last Reality invades Fortnite, Ben can lead the war effort against them.

8) Rico Rodreguez (Just Cause)

Kermazon-kerm @KermazonKerm @ShiinaBR Rico Rodriguez from the just cause games. I was really hoping he’d come this season since he fits the theme but he sadly didn’t @ShiinaBR Rico Rodriguez from the just cause games. I was really hoping he’d come this season since he fits the theme but he sadly didn’t https://t.co/iXuxujQSE7

Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters were added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 1. Players were able to use them to fly about with ease. While this allows them to feel like Spider-Man, he's not the only one who uses slingers, in this case, a grappling hook to move about.

Rico Rodriguez from the Just Cause franchise would make for an excellent in-game skin. He looks and plays the part of a Battle Royale character, so implementing him will not be that difficult. Truth be told, Epic Games missed out by not adding him this season.

7) Sackboy

Helix3ds @helix3ds



#Fortnite #littlebigplanet Alright, one last work in progress. I finished the rig and now I'll make the rest of his accessories. I still think he could use more stickers. #Fortnite concept Alright, one last work in progress. I finished the rig and now I'll make the rest of his accessories. I still think he could use more stickers.#Fortnite #littlebigplanet #Fortniteconcept https://t.co/A8uOKyN9JN

Although the name may be unfamiliar, Sackboy has his own fan following in the Little Big Planet franchise. Given his appearance, he already looks perfect for Fortnite. One concept artist gave him an upgrade.

They created an in-game skin for him that would work similarly to Mecha Morty's. Sackboy would sit on top of the robot and use it to move about. Even though Sackboy was made for children, he'd fit well into the battle royale game.

6) Power Rangers

There's no need to write about this and explain why the community wants the Power Rangers in Fortnite. They've been around for years, and with so many variants and styles, loopers would be spoilt for choice.

Furthermore, which squad of players wouldn't want a set of matching cosmetics to use in battle? Each member can wear a certain color signifying which Power Ranger they are. Although the bright colors will become blind after a while, it'll be fun while it lasts.

5) Among Us

This crossover has been teased many times. Tweets have been exchanged between the official Twitter handles for Fortnite and Among us for some time now. Sadly, nothing has come of it yet.

While it can be argued that Epic Games only approached them after the backlash which occurred for The 'Impostors' Mode, they may have had some understanding in place before that. Nevertheless, fans can only be hopeful and patiently wait for the crossover to happen for the time being.

4) Characters from Apex Legends

Unknown_Spirit (Commissions Open) @SohnNathan @GeBanana98 Ima be real here, i want an Apex Legends x Fortnite collaboration @GeBanana98 Ima be real here, i want an Apex Legends x Fortnite collaboration https://t.co/hazDmUQJdU

Apex Legends is a huge deal when it comes to battle royale games. With the mobile version live, it has indeed taken its place among the behemoths in the genre. With that being said, a crossover featuring characters from the game would bode well for fans.

As it stands, much like Fortnite, Apex Legends is not shy when it comes to skin styles. Each character has multiple skins based on the season's theme and special events. Bringing them to the metaverse will be a dream come true for many players.

3) Five Nights At Freddy's

JonnyBlox @JonnyBlox



Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover...



FNaF News:Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover... FNaF News:Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover...👀👀 https://t.co/l95mJvetSH

Some time ago, leaks about a possible collaboration were discovered. However, nothing much came of it. Since FNAF is a huge deal in its own right, many fans were expecting skins to be added to Fortnite, but that never happened.

Perhaps the survey fell through, or not enough loopers voted in favor of the game. Maybe the developers themselves couldn't reach a conclusion. Nevertheless, one can remain hopeful that skins from the franchise will show up during Fortnitemares and take the community by surprise.

2) Billie Eilish

Ever since the Ariana Grande concert took place in Fortnite, it has opened up a brand new world of possibilities for musicians in-game. Not long after, rumors began spreading that Billie Eilish would be the next female artist to perform in the metaverse.

Sadly, this was not the case as Toni Watson, aka Tones and I, was the next female artist to be integrated in-game. But this does not mean that Billie has no chance of performing. Given how popular she is and the demographic that listens to her music, Fortnite would be the perfect place to hold a digital concert.

1) Breaking Bad

Ever since the show went viral, Walter White has become inseparable from modern-day pop culture. Although the character and the setting are not the best choices for a battle royale such as Fortnite, fans have not stopped asking for his skin in-game.

He and Jesse Pinkman would sell like hot cakes in the item shop if they were ever added in. They could even be featured in-game as NPCs, driving around the map in their RV.

What other crossovers would you like to see in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments section below.

LIVE POLL Q. Any of these crossovers your favorite? Not even a single one. A lot of them. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar