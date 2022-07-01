Fortnite: Darth Vader meets The Foundation, here's how it went

Although there have been several NPC bosses in Fortnite over the years, Darth Vader is by far the toughest. Aside from using his Lightsaber in combat, he can force-pull players and objects, force-jump, and even deflect bullets. Taking him on in a one-on-one is a death sentence. Although several players have succeeded, not everyone has been lucky.

On the other side of the spectrum, The Foundation is the island's toughest "good" NPC. He has his own shield, can throw boulders that deal massive amounts of damage, and shoot would-be attackers. However, if provoked, he can come down like a house of bricks on players as well.

Visitor @VisitorBR DARTH VADER BOSS IS SCARY AS SHIT DARTH VADER BOSS IS SCARY AS SHIT https://t.co/1Enqj6afPI

It's clear to see that both of these Fortnite NPCs can easily fight and defeat players. Given their health pool, which is a bullet sponge, and a wide array of skills, they are literal gods among players.

But who would win in a fight against each other? Would the Dark Lord defeat reality's savior, or would The Foundation hammer Vader into the dirt with his boulders?

Darth Vader versus The Foundation is a sight to see in Fortnite Chapter 3

Right off the bat, readers must think that Darth Vader crushed The Foundation easily. Given his skills, surely the Dark Lord would have won, right? Spoiler alert, he didn't. Despite putting up a valiant fight, The Foundation managed to win against all odds. But there's a valid reason behind this.

It would seem that while Darth Vader can force-bully his way with normal players, it doesn't work with The Foundation. In fact, the combat itself is rather awkward to watch. Darth Vader made little to no attempt to utilize his whole skill set during the fight. Whereas The Foundation was quite literally using boulders to pummel Vader.

It's unclear if this was intended or if Darth Vader is unable to use his powers on other Fortnite NPCs. While it can be argued that since The Foundation has a shield, Vader's force-power doesn't work, this makes no sense since everyone now has an Overhead Shield.

Nevertheless, the fight was satisfying to watch while it lasted. Perhaps if Vader could have used all his force power as well as his Lightsaber to the full potential, victory would have been his, or would it?

Who would have won if Darth Vader could use all his powers?

Even though the fight was as fair as it could have been, Darth Vader was severely handicapped. Aside from swinging his Lightsaber, he couldn't do anything else. During the fight, Vader didn't even make an attempt to deflect The Foundation's bullets. He never even got the chance to use his force powers properly.

Unfortunately, even if he could have used all his talents, given how powerful of a Fortnite NPC The Foundation is, this wouldn't have made much of a difference. As seen in the tweet above, he always comes out on top.

With each boulder thrown, taking away a large chunk of Vader's health, the Dark Lord wouldn't have won even with his full potential. It would seem that good does triumph over evil in the end.

