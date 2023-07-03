How to play Genshin Impact on Steam Deck

Playing Genshin Impact has become a beloved pastime for many, and now it's available on the portable Steam Deck. This popular action role-playing game, developed by miHoYo, can be enjoyed on the go, bringing the vibrant world of Teyvat to your fingertips. It is known for its open-world environment and character-switching battle system, which captivates players with its intricate story and engaging gameplay.

Teyvat is divided into seven nations, each overseen by a unique god and tied to an element. The game's protagonist, the Traveler, has journeyed across numerous worlds alongside their twin, but they become separated upon arriving in Teyvat. The Traveler, assisted by their guide Paimon, embarks on a quest to find their missing twin while embroiling in Teyvat's complex affairs.

This guide will walk you through the process of downloading and playing Genshin Impact on your Steam Deck.

Downloading Genshin Impact on Your Steam Deck

Kick off the process by switching your Steam Deck to desktop mode and launching your preferred internet browser. Your first destination is the official website, where you'll download the PC client. If you're a newcomer to the game, you must create a Genshin Impact account.

Once the client has been downloaded, open your Steam app and navigate to your Steam Library. Select "Add Game," followed by "Add a non-Steam game."

In the ensuing window, click "Browse" and locate the file named 'Genshinimpact_installer.exe.' After selecting this file, click on "Add selected programs."

You're not quite done yet. Find the 'Genshinimpact_installer.exe' within your Steam Library, select properties, and then navigate to compatibility mode. Here, choose "Proton Experimental."

Having completed these steps, you're ready to launch Genshin Impact from Steam and start the game's installation process.

You can stick with the default installation path if you have more than the recommended 135GB of free space. However, if storage is at a premium, opt for an alternate installation location such as an SD card or another drive.

During the installation, you may encounter a 'verifying resources' holdup. If this happens, simply close the launcher, and the issue should rectify itself.

Once the game has been successfully installed, there's one final adjustment. Set your controller layout within Steam to 'Gamepad with Joystick (or Mouse trackpad).' Then, when you launch Genshin Impact, change the in-game settings from 'Keyboard and Mouse' to 'Controller.'

Whether you are a seasoned adventurer or a newcomer to Teyvat, the Steam Deck offers a portable and versatile platform to engage with the game. The game's rich storyline, engaging combat system, and the expansive world create an immersive gaming experience you can now take wherever you go. While installing the game requires a few extra steps, the payoff is worth it.

Moreover, miHoYo's continuous support and updates to the game add new content and tackle any technical hitches that might arise. So, follow the steps outlined in this guide, and soon enough, you will be navigating the diverse landscapes of Teyvat, unraveling its mysteries, and enjoying the game on your Steam Deck.

Poll : 0 votes