How to play GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy with controller on iPhone

Rockstar Games’ GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy is finally within reach for iPhone users. This collection brings together the first three legendary 3D Grand Theft Auto games, GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City, in new ports that blend the remastered versions of the titles.

Beloved as they are, the GTA Trilogy's smartphone ports suffered a poor reception from players itching for mobile gameplay. For those who seek a fully immersive mobile experience in this trilogy, playing on an iPhone with a controller may be the key.

There are numerous customization options for controls in the GTA Definitive Edition games. Furthermore, these titles feature high-resolution textures and improved visuals, such as better lighting.

For open-world games such as the GTA series, it is essential to have a controller. Playing these games on a smaller screen may lead to various visual issues. The primary concern is the entirely inadequate touch-screen controls.

This guide explains how you can play the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy with a controller on an iPhone.

Steps to enjoy GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy with controller on iPhone

1) Download the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy on iPhone via Netflix

To get the original GTA Trilogy on your iPhone, an active Netflix subscription is required beforehand. Afterward, the trio of games can be acquired from the store.

You can download the games via Netflix on the iPhone's App Store:

GTA Vice City : Download

: Download GTA 3 : Download

: Download GTA San Andreas: Download

However, if you want to buy the standalone, definitive version of each of the games for $19.99, visit the following links:

GTA Vice City : Download

: Download GTA 3 : Download

: Download GTA San Andreas: Download

If you have a Netflix subscription, you can play all three GTA games at no additional cost. Furthermore, the original trilogy bundle is also available for $11.99 on the App Store.

2) Connect a controller to the iPhone to play GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy

To play the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy using a gaming controller on your iPhone, all you have to do is connect it through Bluetooth, Lightning, or USB-C.

Via Bluetooth:

First, you need to put the controller in discovery mode. To do that, refer to the controller's provided instructions. Once in discovery mode, enable Bluetooth by heading to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone and clicking the chosen device's name.

Via Lightning or USB-C connector:

You might need to buy an adapter based on your controller and iPhone model to connect them through the Lightning or USB-C port. If your controller is compatible, you can easily connect it to your iPhone.

After you pair or connect a compatible game controller, you can customize the buttons for GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy games. Using a controller avoids any major glitches or visually distracting elements that may interfere with gameplay.

You can now properly delve into the games and enjoy them to the fullest.

That is all you need to do to play the Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy on your iPhone with a controller.