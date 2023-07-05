How to play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on Steam Deck

Are you spellbound by the mystical world of Harry Potter and yearning to explore Hogwarts right from your portable Steam Deck? Harry Potter: Magic Awakened can make that wish a reality. This article will guide you on a magical journey, transforming your Steam Deck into a portal leading to the captivating world of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

But before we unleash the spells and embark on thrilling quests, we need to tackle a vital task – setting up a dual-boot system on your Steam Deck to allow both Windows and SteamOS to coexist. Once that's in place, we will look at how to install and play the game. Grip your wand firmly, and get ready to plunge into this enchanting adventure!

Setting up a dual-boot system: Windows and SteamOS on your Steam Deck to play Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

The first step involves setting up a dual-boot system on your Steam Deck. This will allow you to switch between Windows and SteamOS seamlessly without losing data. Follow the steps below:

Prepare Your Steam Deck: Start by ensuring your Steam Deck has enough storage space. Creating a new partition for Windows usually requires at least 32GB.

Create a Windows Installation Drive: Using a separate PC, download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website. Once downloaded, use a program like Rufus to create a bootable USB drive.

Partition the Steam Deck Storage: Restart your Steam Deck and enter the BIOS menu. From here, navigate to the boot section and change the boot order so that the USB drive is first. Once done, restart your Steam Deck and boot from the USB drive to enter the Windows installation menu. During installation, select 'Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)' and create a new partition for Windows. Remember not to touch the existing SteamOS partitions.

Install Windows: Follow the on-screen prompts to install Windows on the new partition. Once the installation process is complete, your Steam Deck will now have a dual-boot system with both Windows and SteamOS.

Installing and Playing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on Windows via Steam Deck

Once the dual-boot system is ready, install Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Although the PC versions for North America, South America, and Europe are still under development, some modifications can help you play the game immediately, regardless of your region.

Visit the Global Launch Page: Visit the Magic Awakened global launch page. This page hosts the PC download option for Magic Awakened.

Download the Game: Click on the gold PC Download icon located on the left side of the page to initiate the game download.

Grant Access: If your firewall attempts to block the program, allow it to access your local network.

Create or Log in to Your NetEase Account: You can sign in as a guest, create a new NetEase account, or log in using your existing account. If you're based in Australia, Africa, or Asia, you'll get an option to bind your mobile WB Games account for cross-save and cross-progression.

Install and Launch the Game: Proceed to install Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from the launcher, and then launch the game.

Set Language and Server: Once in the game, choose your language and the relevant server for your area.

Change Audio Language (if necessary): If your game audio defaults to Japanese or another language, you can change it by navigating to System Settings, then Basic. Scroll down to Language Settings and select your preferred audio language.

Note that players in North America, South America, and Europe currently face limitations, as they cannot bind their mobile gaming accounts to their NetEase accounts.

For those unwilling to wait for the official PC client to be available worldwide or in their region, and seek cross-platform progression, consider using Android emulators like Bluestacks. It allows you to play the game on your computer.

The process of setting up a dual-boot system and installing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is more than just a pre-gaming procedure. It represents the capability of modern devices like the Steam Deck to accommodate multiple environments, showcasing the versatility and adaptability of today's technology.

As users embark on this process, they are not only preparing for a journey into the world of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened but also exploring their devices' potential. It's a testament to the continuous evolution of user experiences, the advancement of gaming platforms, and a glimpse into what the future may hold.

