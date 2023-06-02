How to play Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck

Street Fighter 6 launched an hour ago today, and gamers on Valve's Steam Deck are up for a treat as the latest fighting title arrives fully optimized for the handheld console. In the past, Capcom has ensured that all of their releases run well on portable gaming machines like Ayane and the Steam Deck, and the latest Street Fighter will likely follow suit.

In addition, the game isn't particularly demanding on hardware, so even some six-year-old graphics cards can run the title without breaking a sweat at High settings. Thus, it is no surprise that the Steam Deck can hit a stable 60, especially because it only packs a low-res 1280 x 800 display.

Street Fighter 6 can now be installed on all compatible devices, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. In this article, we will go over the exact steps for the Steam Deck and how to get the game up and running on the handheld gaming console.

How to download and install Street Fighter 6 on the Steam Deck

It is worth noting that Capcom hasn't officially declared Street Fighter 6's availability on the Steam Deck. However, the game will be released on Valve's video games client, which means it should be playable on any of the handheld devices on the market.

Follow these steps to play the latest Capcom game on the Valve console:

Step 1: Log into your Steam account and purchase Street Fighter 6. The game will cost you $60.

Step 2: Head over to your Library and navigate to the game. Then, install it by clicking on the blue button. The game isn't too big and will only take up 25 GB of the Steam Deck's internal storage.

Step 3: Once the game is installed, hit Play. This will launch the game on the Steam Deck. The game might not launch via Steam OS for some. So, it is recommended to switch to Windows and launch the title via the Steam app.

Do note that the handheld console might falter in the highest settings of the latest fighting game on the market, delivering just about 30 FPS, which is far from ideal for a fast-paced game. However, we expect higher-end devices like the Ayaneo 2S and the ASUS ROG Ally to play SF6 at the best possible graphics options without any issues.

However, Steam Deck gamers should stick to the low settings in the game to get a smooth and stable 60 FPS experience. The higher graphical presets might cause frame drops to less than 40 FPS during gameplay, which can sully the experience and give your opponent an unfair advantage.

Poll : 0 votes