How to preorder iPhone 16e

Apple just announced the most affordable member of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e. This is the first non-flagship Apple phone released in over three years, since the last-gen iPhone SE 3's launch in 2022. The new budget phone follows a different nomenclature and has undergone a total design revamp as well. There's also a subtle jump in price, which we'll discuss more in the sections below.

In this article, we'll look into how/where to preorder the new iPhone 16e, as well as details about its specs and features.

How do you preorder the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 16e is the latest addition to the iPhone 16 series (Image via Apple)

The Phone is officially releasing for sale on 28 February 2025, but you can preorder it a week before, starting from 5:00 am PST on 21 February 2025. You can purchase it from the official Apple Shop.

The pricing of the 16e starts at $599, almost $170 more than the last budget iPhone. However, it does bring a huge improvement in terms of technology and performance over its predecessor. It comes in two minimalist colors — white and black — and three storage variants.

Detailed prices of the new iPhone 16e:

128GB: $599

256GB: $699

512GB: $899

iPhone 16e: Specs and features

The new 16e boasts powerful specs (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 16e is powered by iOS 18 and features the latest A18 Bionic chip and the new Apple C1 (the first cellular modem system designed by Apple). The latter allows for faster and more efficient 5G connectivity, better than what we've ever seen on an iPhone. It's also very light on the battery, which translates to long runtimes without having to charge your device.

Performance and gaming

The new A18 chip features a 6‑core CPU and a 4-core GPU, offering the best performance on a compact setting yet. This lets you play even the most demanding mobile titles (like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Asphalt Legends Unite, Alien: Isolation, and more) with ease. The high performance is also powered by Apple Intelligence, which helps you perform tasks more efficiently and serves as a great personal intelligence system.

Display

The phone also gets a design revamp, featuring a larger 6.1-inch screen with a classic iPhone notch. Apple has decided to ditch the old-school bezels and has opted for the same design as other iPhone models. As with most iPhones, the display looks amazing.

The 16e comes with the Super Retina XDR display featuring an OLED panel. Unsurprisingly, it shows stunning color tones on a bright 1200 nits screen. Its 60 Hz refresh rate allows for a decent gaming or content-watching experience, which is further bolstered by its impressive contrast ratio.

Camera

The 16e comes with a new fusion camera setup that combines the capabilities of two shooters in one. Its new 48MP system features one of the best cameras in recent times. The device can shoot up to 4K video at 60 fps with both the rear and front cameras, which is very impressive. Moreover, features like Smart HDR 5 improve the picture quality and bring in a ton of vibrance to the images.

Battery

The iPhone 16e boasts an incredible 26 hours of video playback/90 hours of audio playback capability. Apple has yet to release the exact specs regarding the battery size, but for now, we know that it's better than some of its siblings in the iPhone 16 family.

These are the detailed specs of the new iPhone:

Features iPhone 16e Processor A18 Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Camera Rear: 48MP, 4K/60fps video Front: 12MP, 4K/60fps video Battery Up to 26 hours of video playback

