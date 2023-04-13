How to refund Apple purchases and report a problem

Want to undo an Apple purchase that you made in haste or report a particular quality issue? There’s no need to worry, as you can easily get a refund on any content that you don’t wish to own anymore. Furthermore, you can even alert officials regarding any problems related to the purchase.

Interestingly, you can get your money back for purchases made via the App Store, iTunes Store, Books, or other services, including in-app purchases, subscriptions, and other content. There’s a singular platform, reportaproblem.apple.com, to report all your woes on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

The article’s next section explains how you can effortlessly request reimbursement for a regrettable purchase or report an issue for eligible purchases.

Use the “Report a problem” website to request a refund or report an issue for an Apple purchase

Open the "reportaproblem.apple.com" website on your device using a web browser (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.) and sign in with the Apple ID that you used to purchase the content. Upon doing so, you’ll be taken to a page where you can choose the type of complaint that you have from a drop-down list. Here are the options you’ll find:

Request a refund Report a quality issue Report a scam or fraud Report offensive, illegal, or abusive content

You will have to choose the one that suits your situation best and then select an elaborate reason to support your claim. You can also select “Other” if your reason isn’t listed, but this may reduce the chances of a suitable resolution. Select Next when you're done.

Now, select the purchase that you want help with and select Submit or Next to continue with the process. After this, you should be able to successfully submit a report or a refund claim.

When reporting a problem, you may be taken to a separate grievance portal for customers where you can live chat, call, or email your concerns to Apple Support. As such, you may have to wait a day or two for a potential resolution. In the meantime, you can check the status of your report as well.

What to do if you cannot submit a claim for a refund?

In some cases, you may not be able to request a refund on the “Report a problem” website. For example, if you haven’t been charged for a purchase yet, a refund claim for the same won't go through. In this case, you must try submitting the request after you’ve been charged, with the same rule applying to unpaid orders as well.

Having a shared Apple ID can lead to unauthorized purchases if it isn't handled properly. If you're unaware of a purchase made through your account, check for payments made by family members.

If you have a shared payment method, you can check for purchases made by anyone using your account. Go to the Settings app > your ID and select All to view the list of purchases made.

Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming and technology guides, as well as timely updates.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes