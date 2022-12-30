How to restore Instagram deleted comments and photos

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms today, with numerous comments and photos being uploaded every day. Users like to curate the content on their Instagram accounts and sometimes end up removing photos and comments that they may change their minds about later on.

If you're just starting out on Instagram, you may not have a clear vision of what your page should look like. You'll likely have to spend some time on the platform before you make a decision about the direction that you want your page to head in. As a result, you may have removed some of the photos and other content on your profile to keep up with the latest trends. But you may eventually find yourself in a situation where you want to recover a deleted photo or comment. Thankfully, Instagram has a 'Recently Deleted' section that stores your deleted content for 30 days before permanently deleting them.

Here's how you can recover your content from the 'Recently Deleted' section on Instagram.

Restore deleted photos, videos, or reels on Instagram

How to recover media content

Here’s how you can view your deleted content on Instagram and choose to restore or delete it permanently:

1) Open the Instagram app and log in to your account.

2) Go to your account by tapping on your profile icon in the lower right corner.

3) Tap the hamburger icon (the button with three horizontal lines stacked upon one another) to open the drop-down menu.

4) Go to the 'Your Activity' tab. Here you will find all of your recent activity on Instagram, including:

Time Spent

Photos and Videos

Interactions

Account History

Recent Searches

Links you've visited

Archived

Recently deleted

Download your information

5) Look for the 'Recently Deleted' option and tap on it.

Instagram @instagram New feature alert



Recently Deleted is here so you can review and restore your deleted photos and videos on IG



There are also protections to help prevent hackers from deleting posts you’ve shared.



New feature alert

Recently Deleted is here so you can review and restore your deleted photos and videos on IG

There are also protections to help prevent hackers from deleting posts you've shared.

6) The sections that appear will depend on the type of content you have deleted in the last 30 days. Here are the sections that you may see:

Profile Posts

Videos

Reels

Archived Stories

7) Select the post you want to recover and tap on the kebab menu icon (three vertical dots) on the right side of the post to open the drop-down menu.

8) You can choose to either restore or permanently delete your photos, videos, reels, etc.

This is how you can restore photos and other recently deleted content on Instagram.

Restore comments

Instagram currently doesn't have a dedicated feature to restore deleted comments. Once a comment is deleted, it is permanently removed from the platform. However, there's a short window of time to 'Undo' the action and quickly restore a comment. Here's how to access it:

1) After you delete a comment, a small notification pop-up will appear informing you that the comment has been deleted. This pop-up will have an 'Undo' button next to the message.

2) Tap on the 'Undo' button before the pop-up disappears to restore your comment.

The 'Undo' option only pops up for a brief moment and is useful if you want to instantly restore a comment that was accidentally deleted.

This is how you can restore your deleted photos, videos, or comments on Instagram. You should also note that most of your media content will be saved in your device's photo gallery, so you should take a look at the Instagram folder (check 'File manager' on Android and 'Photos' on iOS) as a last resort. As long as you haven't regularly been cleaning up the files your device, you'll find most of the media content still on it.

Direct messages that have been unsent cannot be restored. Most of the permanently deleted content is processed within the first 30 days of deletion in accordance with Instagram's Data Policy. Instagram does state that they may keep a copy of your data as a backup for unforeseen events, violations of terms, or other legal issues that could arise. However, you can rest assured that this data is not made accessible to anyone.

