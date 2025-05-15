Did you know that you could return a game on Steam? Sometimes you realize that you don't play a game as much as you thought you'd like, after buying the game. In such cases, Steam's customer-friendly return policy can help you to get a refund for full games, DLC, and even in-game purchases and pre-orders, given that you match certain criteria.

This article provides a complete guide on the criteria needed to return a game on Steam, and a complete guide to help you through the process. Read on to explore more.

A complete guide to return a game on Steam

You can return a game on Steam and get a refund if you request a return within 14 days of your purchase and have played the game for less than two hours. Valve also allows DLC, refunds for in-game purchases, and even pre-orders under certain circumstances.

You must fulfil these criteria depending on the type of your return request (Image via Steam)

Check out the eligibility criteria below to request a return:

The game must be purchased through Steam.

You must submit the return request within two weeks of purchase.

You must request a return for a pre-order within two weeks of the title's release.

The game you are returning must have less than two hours of playing time.

You can request refunds for in-game purchases within 48 hours of the purchase. However, these refunds are on a case-by-case basis.

If you match these criteria, check out the step-by-step guide below on how to return a game on Steam:

Step 1: Go to Steam help, and log in with your account credentials.

Go to Steam help, and log in with your account credentials. Step 2: Click on 'Purchase' after logging in.

Click on 'Purchase' after logging in. Step 3: Find the purchase you want to refund and click on it. If you cannot find it on the list, then it must be outside the refund window. In that case you cannot request a refund for it.

Find the purchase you want to refund and click on it. If you cannot find it on the list, then it must be outside the refund window. In that case you cannot request a refund for it. Step 4: Now, click on your reason to request the refund.

Click on 'I'd like to request a refund' to return the game (Image via Steam)

Step 5: Click on 'I'd like to request a refund.

Click on 'I'd like to request a refund. Step 6: Fill out the form and submit it.

After this, you will get a confirmation email that the request has been submitted, and Steam will also send another email once the refund has been processed.

