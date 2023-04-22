How to save WhatsApp disappearing messages

Whatsapp, the popular messaging app, introduced its Disappearing Messages feature in 2021. This neat tool enables the automatic deletion of messages after a specific time. It's a great privacy feature for many users, including those who don't want any media or text files in their chat window. The Meta-owned app has now introduced a Keep-in-Chat functionality that lets users save these Disappearing Messages.

However, it is up to the sender to decide whether or not the recipient can preserve that message. So ultimately, this Keep-in-Chat feature allows you to save important messages before they are gone permanently.

WhatsApp's Keep-in-Chat will be rolled out via an update

Earlier, with Disappearing Messages, all the messages in a single group or broadcast wouldn't stay forever. This feature also serves as an additional layer of security for your privacy. But now, you can store any messages or media in chat, even if the Disappearing Message feature is enabled. The Keep-in-Chat option will ensure that the selected message stays there.

WhatsApp refers to this as the sender's superpower. It is so because the sender may decide whether or not to save the message after receiving an indication that a receiver is attempting to keep it in a group or broadcast.

A bookmark symbol will indicate the messages permitted to be stored and are accessible from the Kept Messages section of the app's settings. Meta is expected to roll out this feature over the next few weeks. Hence, you might not see this innovative tool on your smartphone now.

How does the Keep in Chat feature work?

All the bookmarked messages will be stored in the Kept Messages folder (Image via WABetaInfo)

In a recent beta update for WhatsApp, the WABetaInfo page spotted the Kept messages folder in a group chat. You may check it out by downloading the WhatsApp beta APK file from APK Mirror. Although access is currently limited per account, we don't recommend doing this as the external APK file can come with malware or virus attacks.

This is undoubtedly an intriguing way to limit the storing of specific disappearing messages without comprehensively defeating the purpose of the entire idea. Additionally, since the sender might not authorize your bookmarks or keep messages, it's possible that this feature won't be used very often. However, individuals with a small group ready to store disappearing messages can benefit from this functionality.

If we talk about other future updates from the Meta-owned app, WhatsApp previously revealed that security measures for WhatsApp will be improved over the next several months. The popular messaging app also tests a new keyboard to play audio messages and include other essential features.

