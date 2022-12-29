How to set up your WLAN (WiFi) for guests

A WLAN ecosystem contains most of your wireless networks, including WiFi. When you share your WiFi, you essentially give anyone experienced enough access to most of your private devices. Thus, setting up guest WiFi in your WLAN system is a safe way to share your internet access with guests.

LAN or Local Area Network is a cluster of networks within a premises connected via wires and optical cables. WLAN is its wireless version, where various operational nodes are connected wirelessly and can range from radio frequencies to Bluetooth connections.

Anything that can use wireless connectivity can become a part of the network, like various sensors, lights, and alarm systems. Each of them requires a different frequency of connectivity for operations and feedback.

WLANs are useful for organizations by removing the need for complicated cablings that are hard to keep track of. This not only cleans up the setup but is also easy to maintain. In terms of mobility, they are easy to move and set up in new locations.

WiFi is a part of the WLAN ecosystem that we can directly interact with. Often, the two terms are used interchangeably because setting up a guest network is majorly related to WiFi.

However, WiFi is part of the vast wireless network in the WLAN setup. Hence, it is recommended to keep our private network password-protected against potential threats.

There are two primary ways to set up your WLAN (WiFi) for guests

There are two simple ways to set up a separate network for guests. A guest network is similar to your existing WiFi network, except people have no access to other connected devices.

Often, guests may unknowingly access malware via suspicious websites, which can then affect every device connected to the network. Using a guest network helps minimize that damage.

Method 1

Many new routers come with an integration app that helps you access the settings. Follow the steps below to set up your WLAN (WiFi) for guests using such apps:

1) Open the router's WebUI and log in with your username and password.

2) Look for the 'Guest Network' settings. The interfaces may vary slightly for different routers. Depending on the router you are using, you may find this setting under 'Basic,' 'Advanced,' or other tabs.

3) Once you find it, choose a username and password for the guest network.

4) Under various other settings, select a security type such as WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK(AES), etc. This adds layers of security to your connection. (Depending on the interface, you may find it in different places).

5) Some apps allow setting up multiple guest modes with designated bandwidth. You may set up the guest network according to your speed requirements.

6) In some apps, you may need to select the 'Enable SSID Broadcast' feature. This lets your guest network be visible to devices in order to connect to them.

7) Save your settings to apply them to the router.

Method 2

Routers that do not have integration apps or a WebUI can still be modified to set up a guest network, that is if the guest mode is supported. Follow the steps below to set up your WLAN (WiFi) for guests if your router does not come with such apps:

1) Open your web browser and type in your router's IP address. It can be found in your WiFi settings and network preferences.

2) Log in with your authorization details. Usually, these can be found somewhere on the router's body or box.

3) Look for guest network settings under 'Wireless Settings' or 'Network Settings.'

4) Set up a 'Username' and 'Password' for your guest network and select the necessary security settings.

5) Save your settings and exit.

This will set up a guest network that will keep your private devices isolated from those of your guests.

It should be noted that not all routers allow guest networking, and only the ones that do can be configured to set up separate networks. Thus, it is advised to check the user manual for router details before setting up a guest network.

