How to share your Instagram post on Threads?

Threads, Meta's alternative to Twitter, is now accessible on smartphones and boasts a staggering user base of over 99 million people. The platform is anticipated to grow in feature richness as it develops, drawing more and more new users eager to explore its services. You may use it to join public chats and share text updates. If you already have an Instagram account, you may create a new post with a maximum of 500 alphabets, links, images, and videos that are five minutes long.

But you might be curious how to share Instagram posts to Threads. Well, don't worry; we have got your back.

How can I post Instagram posts on Threads?

Threads is currently only available as a smartphone app, with a web version expected to be released soon by Meta. Here are the steps you can follow to share posts from Instagram to Threads:

Download and install the Instagram app. Then, simultaneously you can also download the Threads app if you haven't. Log in to your Instagram account with your credentials. Open the Threads app after logging in to your Instagram account. It will automatically ask you to switch or customize your profile from Instagram. Follow the on-screen instructions to make changes, or tap on Join Threads. Go back to the Instagram app and open the post you'd like to share. Tap on the share button. Now, you can either choose to select the Share button. From there, select the Threads app from the available list of options. Alternatively, you can copy the link of the post and paste the link after clicking the New Thread tab.

How to share Instagram stories to Threads?

Similarly, you can share any Instagram story from your profile or other users to your Thread profile. Follow these steps:

Open any story you want to share. Next, tap on the Share button. Tap on Share, select Threads, and Post the story to Threads apps. You can also copy the link and share the story by pasting the link in the Threads app's New Thread section.

So, these were all the easy steps you could follow to share any post or story from the Instagram app to the Threads app. Meta's latest offering has seen a great rise in popularity within the first few days of its release, and the firm has done a wonderful job establishing it as a new alternative to Twitter.

