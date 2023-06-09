How to solve Discord error 1006? Possible causes, how to fix, and more

Users commonly face Discord error 1006 in the app or on a browser while trying to access some features of the chatting platform or simply using it. The error can be annoying since it locks users out of the app and completely blocks access. There could be multiple reasons as to why the error was triggered, with the most common of them being a technical glitch in the servers or the Discord bots unless you were trying something fishy in the app.

It is worth noting that there is no official patch or fix to this error since it generally involves Discord banning someone's IP address from accessing its services. However, multiple affected users have reported some working fixes that one can apply if they were banned from the platform.

In this article, we will explore the various fixes available to users of the popular chatting and online VoIP platform among gamers.

What does Discord error 1006 mean?

The Discord error 1006 means your IP address has been banned from the platform. The company invokes serious measures against users who try to mess around with the app, trying to exploit any technical glitch or feature for their personal benefit.

However, the error code often affects innocent users because of Discord bots. Multiple third-party bots can attempt to access features or sections of the app that might be off-limits to users. This can also trigger an IP ban.

How to solve Discord error code 1006?

As mentioned, there isn't any official fix to the error code 1006 since it is a step taken by Discord and not a glitch in the platform. However, the fixes listed below have worked for many.

Fix 1: Use a VPN to bypass IP restrictions

The error code 1006 generally causes an IP ban. Thus, if you switch your IP, the ban can be averted. This is exactly what a VPN does. However, use a trustworthy paid VPN service since free options might steal your browsing information and cookies.

Multiple sites like Facebook and WhatsApp Web can detect VPNs and restrict further access. However, Discord has no such restriction in place, thereby allowing users to get away with an IP ban.

Fix 2: Enabling random hardware addresses from Windows

Another fix that has worked for many is enabling Random hardware access from Windows settings. This setting assigns different hardware addresses to different websites, making it hard for websites to track your location. Follow these steps to enable this setting to avert Discord error 1006:

Step 1) Head over to the Windows Settings app by searching for it or simply pressing Win+S.

The settings home page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2) Next, go to the Network & Internet section and click on Wi-Fi.

The Random hardware addresses option in the Wi-Fi section (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3) From the list of settings that appears, turn on the Random hardware addresses setting at the very bottom.

Fix 3: Contact Discord

At last, if nothing works, and you believe you were banned by mistake, consider contacting Discord at [email protected] Don't forget to describe what you were doing when you first encountered the error, and if the company believes it is an error on their behalf, the IP ban will be lifted, and you won't face the Discord error code 1006 anymore.

Poll : 0 votes