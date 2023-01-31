Discord 'This user is suspected' error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Discord is a popular communication platform for online gaming communities, but it's not immune to technical glitches. One of the most common errors that users face is the "This user is suspected" error. This error message typically appears when a user tries to send a message on a server or direct message. It prevents the user from sending messages until the issue is resolved.

In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for this error and look for ways to fix it. We will also provide some tips to avoid this error in the future.

Reasons for the "This user is suspected" error on Discord

There are a few different reasons why you might see this error message.

Server ban: If you have been banned from a server, you will not be able to send messages in that server until the ban is lifted. You might try reaching out to the admins and asking them about the issue. Account suspension: If your account has been suspended, you will not be able to send messages in any server or direct message until the suspension is lifted. There is a wide bevy of reasons why the algorithm might suspend your account, ranging from spamming to using profanity. Spamming: If you send too many messages in a short time, the algorithm may flag your account as spamming and prevent you from sending messages. Wait for some time before sending any more messages until the suspensions are lifted. Inappropriate content: If you are sending inappropriate messages, the mods may flag your account and prevent you from sending messages. Reach out to support for more clarification if that is the case. Connection issues: Sometimes, the "This user is suspected" error may be caused by a connection issue. If your internet connection is slow or unstable, you may not be able to send messages.

How to fix the "This user is suspected" error on Discord

Check server ban: If you have been banned from a server, you will need to contact the server owner or an administrator to have the ban lifted. Check account suspension: If your Discord account has been suspended, you need to contact Discord support to have the suspension lifted. Reduce message frequency: If you are sending too many messages in a short period, try to reduce the frequency of your messages. Avoid inappropriate content: If you are sending messages that contain inappropriate content, stop sending such messages and avoid doing so in the future. Check internet connection: If you are experiencing a connection issue, try restarting your router or modem, or check for any outages in your area.

Conclusion

The "This user is suspected" error in Discord can be caused by several factors, including server bans, account suspensions, spamming, inappropriate content, and connection issues. To fix the error, you must check the cause and follow the appropriate steps to resolve the issue. Following these tips, you can avoid the glitch and continue using Discord without hiccups.

