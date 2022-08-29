"Let's not accidentally ban people's IPs": Discord community enraged with bans for changing profile pictures

Discord has become one of the largest social media platforms in the world, and users getting banned from it is nothing new. The developers maintain a strict code of conduct for all users, and the failure of such rules can lead to suspensions and permanent termination of accounts.

Unfortunately, many users have suffered peculiar incidents where Discord is banning them from changing their profile picture. As bizarre as that sounds, other social media platforms have been rife with many such incidents that have been reported worldwide.

While it was initially seen as random, many users soon found similarities in the unjustified termination of their accounts.

Braelyn (Commissions OPEN) @pinkredpilled hey @discord maybe lets not accidentally ban ppls ip addresses for changing their pfps and profile hey @discord maybe lets not accidentally ban ppls ip addresses for changing their pfps and profile

Since then, fans have been infuriated with what has happened with Discord and why such an incident would happen in the first place. While some have speculated about the possible reasons behind the incidents, others want the problem solved.

Overall, the unfortunate occurrences have left a sour taste in the mouth of many users who have been loyal users for months and years.

Disclaimer: The issue has been resolved, but it wasn't before the community reacted to the incident.

Fans all over the world are infuriated at Discord for banning their accounts under unjustified grounds

The first incident of the report came from a user who narrated how their account had been banned after they changed their profile picture. They had to reverify their mobile number, and despite doing so, their account was banned without any viable explanation or grounds.

Borb_King @BorbKing

I changed my pfp and then I was told to verify my phone number

I verify it, change my pfp again

And then BAM disabled

I sent an appeal

Tried to make an alt account, verified shit, etc

And they disabled my alt too :) So @discord has succeeded in disabling my account AGAINI changed my pfp and then I was told to verify my phone numberI verify it, change my pfp againAnd then BAM disabledI sent an appealTried to make an alt account, verified shit, etcAnd they disabled my alt too :) So @discord has succeeded in disabling my account AGAINI changed my pfp and then I was told to verify my phone numberI verify it, change my pfp again And then BAM disabledI sent an appealTried to make an alt account, verified shit, etcAnd they disabled my alt too :)

Thanks to other social media platforms, users at least got to know that they are not the only ones banned by Discord without any logic. Naturally, they were unhappy with it and blamed the developers for messing up.

Engiboi NEO @Engiboi_NEO I checked reddit, it seems that my account ain't the only one who got banned, many others also got that, @discord , stop touching grass, water or any of that shit, and please fix this mass ban soon I checked reddit, it seems that my account ain't the only one who got banned, many others also got that, @discord , stop touching grass, water or any of that shit, and please fix this mass ban soon

The social media team came under fire as angry fans reacted aggressively to any post to express their frustration.

ZephyFoxyArt @ZephyFoxyArt kiwii @kiwiquestt

twitter.com/BorbKing/statu…

twitter.com/RocktWithAPock…

twitter.com/InflateToro/st… for context: discord has been falsely ip banning people for changing their pfp or anything on their profile, DO NOT change your profile picture for the time being and spread this around. for context: discord has been falsely ip banning people for changing their pfp or anything on their profile, DO NOT change your profile picture for the time being and spread this around. twitter.com/BorbKing/statu… twitter.com/RocktWithAPock… twitter.com/InflateToro/st… @discord Fix your platform instead of posting memes twitter.com/kiwiquestt/sta… @discord Fix your platform instead of posting memes twitter.com/kiwiquestt/sta…

Some fans did not even realize when their accounts had been banned, and it came as a rude shock.

Sidney Lalonde @cuelgatee @discord DISCORD PLEASE UNBAN MY ACCOUNT I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING YESTERDAY EVERYTHING WAS OKAY UNTIL I WENT TO SLEEP AND NOW MY ACCOUNT IS BANNED FOR SOME REASON THAT I DON'T EVEN KNOW @discord DISCORD PLEASE UNBAN MY ACCOUNT I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING YESTERDAY EVERYTHING WAS OKAY UNTIL I WENT TO SLEEP AND NOW MY ACCOUNT IS BANNED FOR SOME REASON THAT I DON'T EVEN KNOW

Some users did a good job of alerting everyone about the potential problem and advising everyone not to change their profile pictures. To make matters worse, Discord even banned the IPs of the accounts due to the glitch, which meant that users were completely restricted from using the platform.

💙🔫TK☆Agent 8🔦💙 - 💙🧲Stardust♡Girl👩🏻‍🎤💜 @AgentEight3 Hey guys, only a heads up, please dont change anything on your discord account as of right now, (name, status, pfp, etc) otherwise it may false IP ban your account, so please dont change anything on your profile for a while now until further notice Hey guys, only a heads up, please dont change anything on your discord account as of right now, (name, status, pfp, etc) otherwise it may false IP ban your account, so please dont change anything on your profile for a while now until further notice https://t.co/LXGUykRgwg

Some even felt that the platform had committed cardinal sin by banning users for no reason.

Reg @Regshroom kiwii @kiwiquestt

twitter.com/BorbKing/statu…

twitter.com/RocktWithAPock…

twitter.com/InflateToro/st… for context: discord has been falsely ip banning people for changing their pfp or anything on their profile, DO NOT change your profile picture for the time being and spread this around. for context: discord has been falsely ip banning people for changing their pfp or anything on their profile, DO NOT change your profile picture for the time being and spread this around. twitter.com/BorbKing/statu… twitter.com/RocktWithAPock… twitter.com/InflateToro/st… You had one job discord and it was not to ban people for no reason twitter.com/kiwiquestt/sta… You had one job discord and it was not to ban people for no reason twitter.com/kiwiquestt/sta…

Thankfully, the problem has since been resolved. It became apparent that the occurrence was due to a glitch and after resolving the issue, the developers made an update on the issue.

Crowley @LegallyCrow Discord IP ban bug is resolved, you can stop spreading it now. Discord IP ban bug is resolved, you can stop spreading it now. https://t.co/ZEoL269cCR

It appeared that the system had marked several users as spam, which automatically banned the IPs. While the current problem has been resolved, fans will hope there will not be a repeat of the issue.

Discord has become a global platform recently, as it has become a hub for different activities. It is prevalent among gamers due to how easy it is to communicate during gaming sessions. With both Xbox and PlayStation planning to integrate the service, the developers will have to avoid such occurrences in the future.

