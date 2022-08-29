"Let's not accidentally ban people's IPs": Discord community enraged with bans for changing profile pictures

Discord has become one of the largest social media platforms in the world, and users getting banned from it is nothing new. The developers maintain a strict code of conduct for all users, and the failure of such rules can lead to suspensions and permanent termination of accounts.
Unfortunately, many users have suffered peculiar incidents where Discord is banning them from changing their profile picture. As bizarre as that sounds, other social media platforms have been rife with many such incidents that have been reported worldwide.
While it was initially seen as random, many users soon found similarities in the unjustified termination of their accounts.
Since then, fans have been infuriated with what has happened with Discord and why such an incident would happen in the first place. While some have speculated about the possible reasons behind the incidents, others want the problem solved.
Overall, the unfortunate occurrences have left a sour taste in the mouth of many users who have been loyal users for months and years.
Disclaimer: The issue has been resolved, but it wasn't before the community reacted to the incident.
Fans all over the world are infuriated at Discord for banning their accounts under unjustified grounds
The first incident of the report came from a user who narrated how their account had been banned after they changed their profile picture. They had to reverify their mobile number, and despite doing so, their account was banned without any viable explanation or grounds.
Thanks to other social media platforms, users at least got to know that they are not the only ones banned by Discord without any logic. Naturally, they were unhappy with it and blamed the developers for messing up.
The social media team came under fire as angry fans reacted aggressively to any post to express their frustration.
Some fans did not even realize when their accounts had been banned, and it came as a rude shock.
Some users did a good job of alerting everyone about the potential problem and advising everyone not to change their profile pictures. To make matters worse, Discord even banned the IPs of the accounts due to the glitch, which meant that users were completely restricted from using the platform.
Some even felt that the platform had committed cardinal sin by banning users for no reason.
Thankfully, the problem has since been resolved. It became apparent that the occurrence was due to a glitch and after resolving the issue, the developers made an update on the issue.
It appeared that the system had marked several users as spam, which automatically banned the IPs. While the current problem has been resolved, fans will hope there will not be a repeat of the issue.
Discord has become a global platform recently, as it has become a hub for different activities. It is prevalent among gamers due to how easy it is to communicate during gaming sessions. With both Xbox and PlayStation planning to integrate the service, the developers will have to avoid such occurrences in the future.