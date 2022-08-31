"An error with the spam filter": Discord finally fixes problem that caused wrongful banning of accounts and IPs

Discord recently ran into significant trouble in what became a primary ban wave in its history, despite the developers having no intentions for it. This was a case of a glitch that caused the termination and IP ban of many users from the platform.

Thankfully, the developers quickly noticed it and have already started unbanning several accounts since the incident happened.

Discord has become a global phenomenon hub for discussions of all kinds. It's a platform that's incredibly popular in the gaming world as the convenience of communicating during gaming sessions is very high. It's not rocket science that both Xbox and PlayStation are looking to integrate the service with their consoles.

Amidst all the growth, the recent occurrence won't leave a happy memory in the minds of those who got affected. The proper reason wasn't known at first, and many thought they were getting banned by changing their profile pictures. The actual reason came to light after the problem was resolved.

As per Twitter user @swordslash50 (the tweet is provided ahead):

"This is not a ban wave. This is an error with the spam filter and new version of discord on android, although it might happen with desktop."

Discord rolls back accidental ban wave after significant issues with spam filter

The first signs of the problem came to be known on August 27 when several users brought up the issue of a significant problem with their accounts. They appeared to be banned for no reason, and a trend was soon discovered. Many felt that they were banned for changing their profile pictures.

B. W. Dee - @Bandana_W_Dee



I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT TO BUY NITRO OR CHSNGE YOUR PFP/BANNER FOR NOW



PLEASE LIKE AND RETWEET FOR AWARENESS



If you’ve been banned from discord, PSA: THIS IS THE REASON WHY DISCORD HAS BEEN DOING A MASSIVE BAN WAVE (POINTING OUT THE SECOND IMAGE)I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT TO BUY NITRO OR CHSNGE YOUR PFP/BANNER FOR NOWPLEASE LIKE AND RETWEET FOR AWARENESSIf you’ve been banned from discord, dis.gd/support appeal PSA: THIS IS THE REASON WHY DISCORD HAS BEEN DOING A MASSIVE BAN WAVE (POINTING OUT THE SECOND IMAGE)I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT TO BUY NITRO OR CHSNGE YOUR PFP/BANNER FOR NOWPLEASE LIKE AND RETWEET FOR AWARENESSIf you’ve been banned from discord, dis.gd/support appeal https://t.co/Gy5PWnH4Jq

It's now known that the problem was triggered by Discord's spam filter that accidentally flagged several accounts. This resulted in the service automatically terminating those accounts and banning their IPs. While the latter part worked according to the code, the first didn't.

Naturally, fans and those affected weren't happy with what had happened. They took to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to share their opinions, and the majority felt there should be an immediate fix.

Swordslash50 @swordslash50

Discord is currently working on a fix, here’s a statement from a staff member 🌈 artie 🌈 @ catching up! @sodasprouts @kiwiquestt sorry im responding to this again cause partner servers have been looking for what’s causing the spam filters to be tripped and found it: the new windows/desktop client is for some reason sending ~100 requests a second to discords API. use the web version until discord fixes this @kiwiquestt sorry im responding to this again cause partner servers have been looking for what’s causing the spam filters to be tripped and found it: the new windows/desktop client is for some reason sending ~100 requests a second to discords API. use the web version until discord fixes this @Bandana_W_Dee This is not a ban wave. This is an error with the spam filter and new version of discord on android, although it might happen with desktop twitter.com/sodasprouts/st… Discord is currently working on a fix, here’s a statement from a staff member @Bandana_W_Dee This is not a ban wave. This is an error with the spam filter and new version of discord on android, although it might happen with desktop twitter.com/sodasprouts/st…Discord is currently working on a fix, here’s a statement from a staff member https://t.co/Ebj53Eebff

Thankfully, it didn't take long for the developers at Discord to take notice and start fixing the issues. By August 28, an update had been rolled out that fixed the spam filter first so it would start behaving in an intended manner. Since then, the company has now started to recover accounts that got banned wrongfully.

It now appears, based on social media accounts, that the problem could be getting over, especially according to some. One person commented that the developers have indeed started to roll back the accidental bans that took place in the first place.

It should be noted, however, that there are still incidents on several social media accounts that claim the issue hasn't been fixed. Discord's official changelog indicates the work they have done in terms of rectifying the spam filter. As for recovering the accounts, it will take some time.

