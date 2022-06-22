GTA Online tunable update fixes spam notifications on PC

Rockstar Games has finally addressed GTA Online's text message spam by releasing an update.

PC players have been getting constant spam messages from GTA Online for quite some time now. It is not new for PC players to face such exploits from hackers, however this particular one was quite bizarre. Players were getting repetitive messages in their online lobby, as reported by many players on social media.

According to GTA insider Tez2, Rockstar released a tunable update for GTA Online on PC a couple of hours ago. This update should resolve the issue and prevent hackers from spamming players again.

Netizens have expressed their relief on social media, stating that this is one of the few times they are happy with the developers.

What is text message spam in GTA Online?

Hackers employ a wide variety of methods to spam players. In this specific spam, they would constantly drop text messages to players for some time without stopping.

The constant sound of incoming text messages as well as seeing random messages/numbers was not an enjoyable experience for anybody playing the game on a PC, hence the constant complaints.

What should the player do if the issue still persists?

If players experience the same text message spam even after installing the update, they should download and install the SocialClub Notification Blocker. It is an application that works as a firewall and blocks Rockstar Games Social Club overlay notifications.

One can install the application by following the steps as listed below:

Players can download the SocialClub Notification Blocker from the official GitHub website. Once downloaded, players should run SCBlocker.exe as Administrator. Players who have Python installed on their PC can also launch it directly via the interpreter by typing python main.py in an elevated command prompt while in the repo directory. Once the app is installed, run, and set up successfully, the notifications should now be blocked and not reach the Social Club client when the software is running as well as the network filter is turned on. Players should use the arrow keys to browse the menu afterward.

Players should note that this app is not a Rockstar-approved method. However, the SocialClub overlay and any game running with the SocialCLub overlay will not be affected by the use of the application. Players are advised to learn more about the application from its GitHub page before downloading it.

It was undoubtedly good to see Rockstar releasing an update to fix these kinds of issues, and players hope to see more countermeasures in the future to improve the overall experience of the game, moving forward.

