How to stop spam invites from hacked GTA Online accounts

GTA Online on PC seems to have a new problem, but thankfully, there's a way to fix it. PC players have been getting repeated invites from spoof accounts over the last few weeks.

This seems to persist even after blocking the particular account, as some fans have reported. There is an application that players can download to fix this issue of spam invites. This article explains how to do so.

Step-by-step guide for blocking spam invites from dubious GTA Online accounts on PC

How to install SocialClub Notification Blocker

Tez2 @TezFunz2



In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.



In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this,

github.com/Speyedr/social… A new exploit emerged within #GTAOnline PC scene.In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this, A new exploit emerged within #GTAOnline PC scene.In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this,github.com/Speyedr/social…

SocialClub Notification Blocker is an application that acts as a firewall for blocking Rockstar Games Social Club overlay notifications. Here are the steps players need to follow to use it:

Players can download the program and extract it from this link.

SCBlocker.exe should then be run as Administrator.

Players who have Python installed can also launch it directly from the interpreter by typing python main.py in an elevated command prompt while in the repo directory.

Notifications should now be blocked and will not reach the Social Club client if the software is running and the network filter is turned on.

To browse the menu, players must use the arrow keys on their keyboard.

Players need not worry about Rockstar banning them from GTA Online for using this application. The SocialClub overlay and any game that runs with the SocialClub overlay enabled are unaffected by this application.

This, in principle, signifies that the program complies with Rockstar's Terms of Service. Players can learn more about the application from the official GitHub page.

Hacking is a persistent issue

In addition to this issue, GTA Online on PC seems to be suffering from another hack that forces players to automatically join a random session as a spectator. Unlike the spam invite issue, there is no way to prevent this at the moment.

GTA Online is notorious for hackers, especially on the PC version. They often come up with various means of exploits to earn more money in the game or win in different game modes. Using the god mode hack is one of the oldest and most common hacks in the PC version, and it hasn't been fixed yet.

However, it might be possible that Rockstar will release a background update soon to fix this issue. At present, they seem to have their hands full with the launch of GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition on March 15.

Edited by Shaheen Banu