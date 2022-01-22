Van 1067 error code in Valorant: What is it and how to fix it?

Valorant has gone through several server issues and connection errors since the game's release. Developers have tried their best to make the game error-free. Though they become successful to some extent, it is not fully resolved.

Valorant needs to have a perfectly established connection to the Riot server to run the game properly in the system. VAL and VAN errors occur when the system fails to do so.

However, the Van 1067 error occurs on systems with Windows 11. Players who upgraded to Windows 11 and play Riot's tactical shooter on it are having trouble due to Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. Players are facing issues while resolving this issue.

This article will help players resolve this VAN 1067 error in their system.

What is VAN 1067 error in Windows 11?

Microsoft recently released Windows 11. Some users have already upgraded their system to the latest version of Windows.

Windows 11 cannot be used on PCs without enabling Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. However, some Windows 11 users have trouble running Valorant on their system as either of these two features is not working correctly.

Guide to fix Valorant's VAN 1067 error

Although this looks like a significant issue, players can efficiently resolve this issue of their own. They need to follow the steps below to fix this issue:

Method 1: Players should ensure first that all drivers are properly installed and updated to the latest version. If not, players need to update those first.

Method 2: Make sure Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 are enabled on the system. Players can enable this from BIOS settings when booting.

Method 3: If the player has Discord installed on their system, players may need to turn off Discord to start automatically.

Method 4: These players need to restart their system once again, and the game will run properly again on their system.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar