How to take amazing in-game screenshots with Nvidia Ansel

Nvidia Ansel is an amazing technology bundled with Geforce GPUs that allows gamers to take creative screenshots. It pushes the boundaries of what is possible by adding a super-powerful tool to a game, thereby doubling the possibilities of digital art.

Ansel is paired with every modern GPU these days. So, support is not a headache. One can access this screenshots tool as soon as they get their hands on the Geforce Experience software. In some games, however, the technology is not supported, or only a few features are available.

Once users have set up Geforce Experience and are certain that the game in question fully supports every feature of Nvidia Ansel, they can follow this guide to take high-quality in-game screenshots.

Ensure your system is running a compatible GPU and Geforce Experience is updated before taking screenshots with Nvidia Ansel

Before proceeding with the screenshots, ensure that the system is running a compatible GPU.

Every modern GPU supports Ansel. All Geforce GPUs from the GTX 600 series and above support this technology. Thus, gamers with the GTX 1060, the RTX 2060 Super, or the GTX 1650 can use Ansel to take stunning screenshots.

Once a supported GPU is set up, you will need to check whether your version of Geforce Experience is updated.

It is worth noting that not every video game out there supports Nvidia Ansel. Over 200 modern AAA releases, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, support Ansel. However, only 50 of them support the 3D camera feature that adds extra freedom to choose camera angles.

However, gamers need not worry about supported titles, as upon launch, every game with Ansel baked in sends a pop-up notification with a shortcut that pulls up the feature.

Once the initial setup is done, launch a game that fully supports Ansel and hit Alt+F2 on the keyboard. This will pull up the Ansel overlay to the left of the screen, freezing the frame and removing any HUD, thereby allowing you to take a clean, high-resolution snap.

You can now apply any visual filters as per your liking. The list includes a black and white filters, special effects, stickers, depth-of-field effects, color correction, and more.

The best feature by far is the 3D camera. This allows gamers to freely move the camera and get a solid angle on the subject. It increases the possibilities of creative video game snaps.

One can also choose to take high-resolution snaps beyond the native resolution of their display or what the game is running at using Nvidia Ansel. However, increasing the resolution of the shot might shoot up the processing time. The success of the screen snap depends upon the rendering power of the graphics card being used.

Viewing Nvidia Ansel screenshots

Rosa @Rosapexa



: Cyberpunk 2077 (PC)

📸: Camera by Frans Bouma, Photomode, AMM, Reshade, Nvidia Ansel Can i just hold your hand please? 🥹: Cyberpunk 2077 (PC)📸: Camera by Frans Bouma, Photomode, AMM, Reshade, Nvidia Ansel Can i just hold your hand please? 🥹💞🎮: Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) 📸: Camera by Frans Bouma, Photomode, AMM, Reshade, Nvidia Ansel https://t.co/3BtTfl5yXH

Once you take a screenshot, it gets saved into the Videos folder. It can be accessed by following this path: C:\Users\<Username>\Videos\

The screen snaps are saved in the respective video game folder. For instance, screenshots taken in A Plague Tale: Innocence can be viewed by navigating to the respective folder in Videos.

You can also choose to view your screenshots via Geforce Experience. This can be done by pulling up the overlay by pressing Alt+Z and then navigating to the image overlay. Geforce Experience allows you to directly share your photos on social media from here.

Poll : 0 votes