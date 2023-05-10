How to take screenshots in Windows 10

Many new Windows 10 users wonder how to take screenshots, an essential feature. Screenshots serve their purpose when trying to quickly save an error message, create a tutorial, or show a friend something interesting. From the classic Print Screen key to the newer Windows+Shift+S shortcut, there are many ways to take a screenshot in Windows 10.

This article will guide you through some methods to do so in Windows 10, capture a specific area of the screen, and edit and save a screenshot effortlessly.

Snipping Tool and four other tricks to take screenshots in Windows 10

1) Print Screen Key

This is probably the most common way to take a screenshot in Windows 10. Using the 'Print Screen' key, you can capture the entire screen, which also copies that screenshot to the clipboard, so you can paste it anywhere you want.

However, when using the 'Print Screen' key, it doesn't save the screenshot automatically. This means you must paste the screenshot into Paint or any other image editor. But with a workaround, you can be saved from all that extra steps.

Onedrive:

To save screenshots automatically, you must change the Onedrive settings. After accessing the settings panel of OneDrive, select the 'automatically save screenshots/capture to OneDrive' option from the backup tab. This will allow you to effortlessly save an image file in just one step, without opening any other application, paste from the clipboard, and then save the file.

From here on, hitting the Print Screen key on your device will automatically save the image to OneDrive in Windows 10.

Windows Key+Print Screen:

Another way you can directly save the screenshot in Windows 10 is by pressing the "Windows Key+Print Screen," which will darken your screen for a second as an indication and save the screenshot into your Screenshots folder.

2) Snipping Tool

If you're looking for more flexibility when taking screenshots in Windows 10, the Snipping Tool is an ideal option. It allows you to capture a portion of the screen instead of the entire screen.

Creating a Rectangular Snip:

This option allows you to capture a rectangular area of the screen. Click "New" in the Snipping Tool and then drag the cursor around the area you want to capture. Once you release the mouse button, you'll have the screenshot in the Snipping Tool window.

Creating a Free-form Snip:

If you need more freedom in your screenshots, you can choose the Free-form Snip. It lets you capture a non-rectangular section of the screen by drawing an irregular shape around the area. Click "New" and then use your mouse to outline the area you want to capture. Once you release the mouse button, the Snipping Tool captures your screenshot.

Creating a Window Snip:

To capture a single window, you can choose the Window Snip option. Click "New," then on the window you want to capture. The Snipping Tool will then capture the screenshot of the entire window.

Creating a Full-screen Snip:

To take a full-screen screenshot, click "New" and "Full-screen Snip." After a few seconds, the Snipping Tool will screenshot your entire screen.

3) Windows + Shift + S

The next trick is a Windows 10 shortcut, which is Windows+Shift+S. This shortcut will dim the screen, giving you access to the Snipping Tool. It will allow you to take four types of screenshots. After making your selection, it will be copied to the clipboard, ready to paste wherever you like.

Overall, this shortcut is simple, quick, and easy to use, making it suitable when you don't want to fiddle with the Snipping Tool or Paint.

4) Game Bar

To take a screenshot of an epic moment in your game, the Game Bar is the best option. This feature in Windows 10 allows you to take screenshots while playing a game without having to pause or exit it. By pressing the Windows key + G, the Game Bar will appear at the top of your screen.

To take a screenshot, simply click on the camera icon in the Game Bar or press the Windows key+Alt+PrtScn. The screenshot will be saved to your default Pictures folder.

