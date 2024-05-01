How to fix PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error?

The PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error is quite common. It's quite annoying when you're ready to dive into your favorite game with your friends but are stuck with this error. Joining your friends online or updating your PlayStation console requires connecting to the internet. While you can use an ethernet cable, wireless connections are convenient and flexible, provided you don’t get the error.

Moreover, WiFi networks provide a clutter-free setup. If you're facing trouble while connecting your console, this guide will explore how you can overcome this issue.

Note: The possible fixes in this article are not guaranteed to work.

Methods to fix the PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error

PS5 network connectivity error (Image via Unsplash/Samuel Regan-Asante)

Many factors can hinder your wireless connectivity; wrong passwords, pending updates, and network issues, to name a few. Mentioned below are some basic troubleshoots that you can try to address the PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error.

Bring the device closer

Modern peripheral often has better signal strength and range, meaning your PS5 can connect from further distances and even through obstacles like walls. However, you can move your PS5 closer to the router, which can be a quick fix.

Restart

Try restarting your PS5 and router. On your controller, press the PS button. After that, head to the power icon and select Restart. You can also use the power button directly to reboot your consoles.

If it doesn’t work, restart your router and modem to see if that fixes your issue. Do wait a few minutes to turn on your device.

Connect WiFi manually

Go to the Settings on your PS5. Select Network. Next, head to Set Up Internet Connection > Set Up Manually > Use Wi-Fi > Enter Manually menu. Enter SSID, security method, proxy server, and other details. Click on OK. You can check your router manual or contact the ISP for this information. This will probably fix your PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error.

Run Network test

PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error (Image via Youtube/DavidMarfe)

PlayStation 5 has a built-in network tester tool. You can use it to check the possible issues. Go to Settings > Network > Connection Status. Click on Test Internet Connection to start the checkup process and wait a while. This will tell you specifically what kind of error is there.

Check PSN and your ISP for outages

Go to the PSN service page and your ISP network page to check if there are some outages. If there are issues, wait for Sony or the network operator to fix the issue. Also, check out your ISP’s app to check the ongoing issue, or you might have blocked your PS5 unpurposed.

If there are no signs of network issues, check if the WiFi is working on the other devices. Connecting to multiple devices can also be the reason. It reduces the bandwidth.

Update your PS5

If you are still facing the PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error, try to update your console. Check our complete guide to know how you can update your PlayStation 5 manually or in safe mode. Otherwise, you can use an ethernet connection to update your gaming system. After the update, try connecting to WiFi.

Reset default settings

Turn off your PS5. Now press and hold the power button until you hear the second beep. Connect the DualSense controller using a USB cable and press the PS button. Select Safe Mode. Next, select Restore Default Settings. This will undo all the changes you made and the configurations will be set to the default values.

These are a few troubleshoots that you can try to end the PS5 "Cannot connect to the WiFi network" error. If nothing works, the issue might be in the hardware. Either your console or router needs repair or replacement.

