How to use Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller in Fortnite Festival

Epic Games is finally adding support for guitar controllers in the Fortnite Festival. Not every controller is compatible as of now. However, if you own a Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller or PDP Riffmaster, you are good to go. You can connect these controllers for the festival's new song parts: Pro Lead and Pro Bass. You can go solo or enjoy your favorite rhythm game with three friends.

Let’s explore how you can connect the guitar controller and if it is better than normal controllers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

How to connect Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller in Fortnite Festival

Use Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller for Fortnite Festival games (Image via Amazon/MAD CATZ)

Before you connect the Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller in Fortnite Festival, make sure you have a compatible one. Here are the supported guitar controllers:

Rock Band 4 Rivals Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar for PS4 (is compatible with PS5)

Rock Band 4 Wireless Fender Stratocaster Guitar for PS4 (is compatible with PS5)

Rock Band 4 Rivals Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar for Xbox One (is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, requires the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 to use on PC)

Rock Band 4 Wireless Fender Stratocaster Guitar for Xbox One (is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, requires the Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 to use on PC)

Now, connect your guitar controller to your system using a USB dongle (preferable) or Bluetooth.

Fortnite Festival might automatically recognize your Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller. In this case, you can go to settings to confirm button mappings and make customized adjustments.

If it doesn't recognize your Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller, you must install a third-party app like JoyToKey. This should be done to map the guitar controller buttons to the corresponding key binds in Fortnite Festival. Now, open the app. Emulate keyboard and mouse input based on your preference.

Once done, toggle on Ignore Gamepad Input in Fortnite settings. Now, join a show, pick your song, and hit those notes with precision using your Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller.

Should you use guitar controllers over standard controllers?

Guitar controllers offer a competitive edge in rhythm games (Image via Amazon/MNYOM)

Guitar controllers replicate the experience of playing a guitar in video games. They feature a colored fret button corresponding to on-screen notes, a strum bar for simulating strumming, and sometimes a whammy bar for note bending. In rhythm games, colored notes appear on the screen, prompting players to press the matching fret button and strum at the same time to register the note.

As they are specifically designed for rhythm games, guitar controllers offer significant advantages in this genre. First of all, they feel more natural and intuitive. They are more precise and have faster note recognition. You also get to engage in the physical act of strumming, which leads to a more enjoyable gameplay experience.

Other than that, using a Rock Band 4 Guitar Controller gives you a competitive edge over other players in rhythm games, where hitting the correct buttons quickly is key to maintaining a high score. Thus, you are better off using guitar controllers over standard controllers, at least for Fortnite Festival.

