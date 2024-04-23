Is Billie Eilish having a Fortnite concert? All you need to know about much-awaited collaboration

The question on everyone's minds at the moment is "Is Billie Eilish having a Fortnite concert?" She will be the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 3. Given how hyped this collaboration is, everyone is expecting Epic Games to hold an in-game concert to welcome her to the Metaverse. However, at the moment, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, players are expecting an in-game event similar to what Eminem was featured in at the end of Chapter 4 Season 5. As such, many believe that Epic Games has something major planned for Billie Eilish.

That said, is Billie Eilish having a Fortnite concert? Well, it is a bit more complicated than a simple yes or no, but probably not.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Is Billie Eilish having a Fortnite concert in Festival Season 3? Everything we know

While the collaboration is confirmed in all official capacities, there is no information about an upcoming concert. The only thing that can be said with absolution is that new Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks will be added to the game.

This will occur once the Fortnite downtime today (April 23, 2024) ends and the Item Shop rotates. Four new tracks have been confirmed at the moment: All The Good Girls Go To Hell, Happier Than Ever, Oxytocin, and Therefore I Am. More will be added over time.

Outside of these new tracks, Billie Eilish will be getting an Icon Series skin/outfit in-game alongside other cosmetics. This is everything that has been confirmed in an official capacity. Coming back to the question, "Is Billie Eilish having a Fortnite concert?" In all likelihood, the answer would be no.

Despite being a major artist to be featured in-game, a concert is out of the question, and for good reason. With Epic Games focusing on adding more quality-of-life content, there is no time for anything else. As such, the next live event (be it a concert) will occur at the end of Chapter 5. For the time being, players will have to be content with having Billie Eilish in Fortnite Festival Season 3.

