How to get M1 MacBook Air for $699

You can get an M1 MacBook Air for $699 now that Apple recently launched the new Air variants with the latest M3 processor and discontinued the former. The MacBook Air M1 is now available at a discounted price of $699 at Walmart. This is the lowest price for a brand-new (not refurbished or open box) M1 version of the MacBook Air at the moment.

The laptop is available at Walmart's online store and will be available at selected retail stores soon. It is unclear whether this is a short-term sale offer until the existing stock lasts or whether Walmart will continue receiving M1 Air laptop supplies from Apple.

That said, this article will cover more details about how to get the M1 MacBook Air from Walmart.

How to buy an M1 MacBook Air for $699 from Walmart

Buy MacBook Air-M1 at Walmart (Image via Apple)

Step 1: Look for the product

Go to Walmart's official website. You will see a banner on the website's homepage displaying the latest offer on the M1 Air. Click on the Shop Now button from the bottom of the promotional banner.

Purchase MacBook Air-M1 at the lowest price (Image via Walmart)

If you don’t see any ad mentioning buying M1 MacBook Air for $699, use the search bar on the top of the screen. Type “MacBook” and press Enter. Now, you can see all the variants available to buy with their price.

Click on the M1 variant with $699 pricing.

Step 2: Add to cart

The Air-M1 is available in three colors (Image via Walmart)

The Apple MacBook Air base variant has a 13.3-inch screen, M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. On the next page, you can read all the product details.

Then, select a color- Space Grey, Silver, or Gold. Scroll down a little and opt-in for a protection plan if needed for additional cost.

Select how you want to get your product shipped. Click on Add to Cart.

Step 3: Checkout

Checkout from the cart (Image via Walmart)

Click on View Cart and review the product specs. Click on Continue to checkout (you might need to sign up or log in to your account). Provide your details, including address, contact number, etc. After that, select the method for payment and confirm your order.

Although the MacBook Air M1 is an old device, it is more than capable of performing well.

Have a look at the device's core specs:

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M1 Display 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology, Retina display Battery Up to 18 hours RAM 8 GB Unified Storage 256 GB CPU core 8 GPU core 7 Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports

You can buy a base variant of the M1 MacBook Air for $699 with all the specs mentioned in the table. Undoubtedly, the latest variants of the MacBook Air offer a better performance quotient, but the Air M1 is powerful enough to deliver smooth performance.

Despite being old, the device can handle intensive tasks like video editing and gaming without issues.

