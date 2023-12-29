Facebook has billions of user accounts worldwide. While this number is increasing, so do the fake accounts. Fortunately, you can get verified on Meta and get a blue check badge on your Facebook profile to set your account apart from other users on the platform.

However, most people do not know about the process of getting verified on Meta platforms. Hence, we will cover everything about the Meta verification process in this article.

How to verify your account on Facebook

Get a blue tick on your Facebook profile (Image via Meta)

To get a verified badge on Facebook, you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

1) Select a profile

First of all, you need to select your profile to get verified on Meta. To do so, you must go to Settings in the Facebook app. After that, you need to head to Account Center and then click on Meta Verified. Here, you can see "Meta Verified available" under your name and profile photo if the feature is available for your account.

2) Set up payment

Next, select your preferred method for monthly subscription payments. Meta Verified is available for $14.99 monthly on the app and will cost only $11.99 if you subscribe from Facebook Web.

3) Identity verification

Before you get a blue tick on Facebook, you need to complete a verification process. To do so, you are required to share a valid government ID. For some specific locations, you might also need to upload a selfie video to get verified on Meta.

4) Wait for the approval

After completing all the steps mentioned above, you need to wait a few days to get your account verified.

Eligibility criteria

To get verified on Meta, you need to ensure the following:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Your profile needs to meet minimum activity requirements.

Your profile name should match with the Government ID you share, and your face should be visible.

Your account should have enabled two-factor authentication.

You need to follow the Terms of Service and Community Standards of the platform.

Benefits of getting verified on Meta

Is Meta Verified worth it? (Image via LinkedIn)

Verification badge- You will get a blue tick on your Facebook account, which signifies the authenticity and credibility of the profile.

Proactive account protection- After getting a Meta Verified subscription, your account will get proactive account monitoring to protect you from impersonation.

Exclusive features- Verified account holders will gain exclusive features like high visibility, exclusive stickers on stories and reels, and direct account support from a real person.