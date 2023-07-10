Who owns Threads? All about Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

The launch of the new social media platform Threads took the internet by storm last week. The app has surpassed 70 million sign-ups, and the number keeps growing. Estimates suggest it will overtake ChatGPT to become the fastest platform to get 100 million users. It is built by social media and tech giant Meta. The company owns major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.

For many netizens, the web is unanimous with these apps. Thus, Meta has a track record of owning and managing massive online platforms while ensuring they grow. This puts a lot of faith in the potential of the new social media app.

Meta stems from the social platform Facebook and its subsidiaries. The app has a ton of history. In this article, Let's review the Threads owner and its founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Who is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is the billionaire CEO of Meta. He started the show with Facebook, a social platform for college students while studying at Harvard University in Boston, US. The platform gathered a lot of traction and was opened to all users in 2007. Zuckerberg moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to acquire top talent and grow the business.

He is the youngest billionaire ever, having achieved the feat in 2008 at the age of 23. Today, he is the chief executive of Meta, a conglomerate that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, and more. According to Forbes, he is currently worth $103 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg has been open about privacy and cyber security lately, posting a family picture on Instagram with his kids' faces blurred out. The 39-year-old is considered among the most influential men on the planet.

What is Meta doing besides the newly launched Threads app?

Meta, formerly Facebook, is generally focused on consumer technologies. The company's main products are social media, AR/VR, artificial intelligence, and gaming. Besides the launch of the new social media platform Threads, the company is investing heavily in Metaverse, an interconnected online platform where users can interact with custom 3D avatars. Meta defines it as the "future of digital connection."

Expanding on this AR/VR world, the company acquired Oculus in 2020. Later this year, the company will launch the Quest 3 with improved mixed reality features. It will compete head-to-head with the Apple Vision Pro, slated for an early 2024 launch.

The company is among the five biggest tech juggernauts (Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google being the other four). They are valued at a whopping $745 billion. Thanks to the continued viral announcements from the company (Metaverse, Quest 3, and now Threads), their stock value is up 133% so far this year.

