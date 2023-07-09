John Cena has hilariously unique take on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

WWE veteran John Cena is known for uploading pictures without any context. However, this time his post was full of context as he took to Twitter and uploaded a hilarious picture with a unique take on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg.

If you are somewhat active on social media, then you know what is going on between the two social media giants. As Mark Zuckerberg came up with a new app called Threads which some would say is pretty similar to Elon's Twitter.

Cena recently uploaded a hysterical poster of a sequel to The Social Network movie. He can be seen as Mark Zuckerberg and Hollywood superstar Mads Mikkelsen as Elon Musk.

You can check out the photo below:

Cena has worked in a lot of top Hollywood movies recently. The superstar is making a career for himself outside of WWE and is somewhat looking to replicate the success he had in the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans give their hilarious reactions to John Cena chiming in on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Fans had a field day and started commenting on Twitter after seeing John Cena's post on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg.

One fan wrote that this movie would be a must-watch.

Another fan wrote that this movie would shatter box office records.

One fan took a dig at Elon Musks' new $8 a month plan for Twitter.

A fan wrote that they can see Cena playing a good Mark Zuckerberg in the movie.

JJK @jjkallday @JohnCena I can see you playing a good Zuck @JohnCena I can see you playing a good Zuck

One fan took a hilarious dig at Mark Zuckerberg for copying Twitter and launching Threads.

One fan wrote that Mads Mikkelsen is probably confused by John Cena's post.

Fans want to see The Social Network 2 be a reality with Cena as Mark Zuckerberg and Mads Mikkelsen as Elon Musk. Anything can become a reality nowadays as more and more studious are adopting the memes made for them in their films.

Recently WWE veteran Jim Cornette had his say on Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk. You can check it out here.

What do you think about John Cena's hilarious take on Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes