"Nobody likes either of these two fu**ing pinheads" - Jim Cornette gives his prediction for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Jim Cornette has provided his prediction for the Cage Fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently responded to each other's cage match challenge. The possibility of a fight between the two set social media on fire.

Speaking on Drive Thru, wrestling veteran Cornette stated that he was hoping for a double knockout in the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg. The wrestling veteran jokingly added that he and co-host Brian Last would run down to the ring to interfere in the fight.

"I'm going for the double knockout. Well, let's just you and me hit the ring and kick the sh*t out of both of them. Nobody likes either one of these two fu**ing pinheads, do they? If we do it in an AEW ring then everything's legal, so we can just fu**ing kill them, bury them under the goddamn overpass, go on with our lives. The world will be happier," said Cornette. [From 03:50 to 04:22]

Jim Cornette pointed out the one thing WWE is doing better than AEW

Jim Cornette recently discussed the difference between WWE and AEW. He was critical of the approach taken by Tony Khan's company in terms of risky spots.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran praised WWE for taking a safer approach.

"WWE is atleast trying to extend these guys' and girls' careers somewhat by not letting them do insane s**ts that's going to lead to multiple surgeries and a lifelong pain management issue by the time they're 40 or whatever," said Cornette.

The former wrestling manager added:

"But on the other side of the coin [AEW], you've got people flying through f**king furniture and landing on concrete and sharp implement all around and it's like a godd**n rib. It's like a .......f**king obstacle course. I just can't help but think because some of these people are going to be titanium by the time they're f**king 40."

What are your predictions for the rumored Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerburg fight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes