Facebook introduces new paid subscription: Pricing, availability, launch date, and more

Facebook seems to be on the path of Twitter as far as paid verification is concerned if the latest news is to be believed. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced earlier that Meta would be rolling out a paid monthly service, which seems quite similar to what Twitter already has in place.

However, there will be specific differences, and Mark has duly explained what subscribers can expect. For a monthly fee, subscribers will get verified badges across all social media platforms owned by the company. A slew of exclusive features will also be present for the members.

The recent decision comes in the wake of Twitter monetizing its verified status by including it in the Twitter Blue ecosystem. Unlike earlier times, anyone can get a blue tick, pending proper verification by the officials. Twitter Blue offers other exciting features in exchange for a fee, and Meta seems to have noted it. While complete details are awaited now, members have been given important information about what to expect.

Facebook's paid verification will come with a blue tick for subscribers

While Twitter and Facebook differ in how the platforms are used, they share similarities. One of these includes the presence of blue ticks on user profiles, which denote them as verified accounts. These ticks are unavailable to everyone, and Meta has followed a selective policy.

Keith Edwards @keithedwards Paid verification is coming to Instagram and Facebook Paid verification is coming to Instagram and Facebook https://t.co/Zmnkp0ckp8

It could all change shortly if the latest news is to be believed. Meta will introduce a paid subscription available to all members, allowing users to get a verified badge on their profiles.

But that's not all, as users will also get to attach their account with a government ID. They will also have better protective measures for their accounts to curb the practice of account threats and other malicious activities. While the features seem less in number than what comes with Twitter Blue, the offered ones could be important for specific individuals and organizations.

An exact date isn't known, but Mark stated that the rollout would begin next week. It could become available as early as tomorrow, February 20, and the initial rollout will be geographically limited. Only users in Australia and New Zealand will be able to enjoy the services at the moment, but more countries will also be able to experience the paid subscription.

To access the verified version of Facebook, users will have to spend about $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOs. There's no clarity over Android, but that's another inclusion that could come later.

Given that it's being marketed as Meta verified, it will likely cover a user's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

