How to use Bing AI with ChatGPT-4 on Android and iOS

The Bing AI has been one of the most powerful Microsoft creations offered by them this year. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an extremely powerful tool that allows users to search over the AI based engine using a variety of prompts incorporated within the GPT-4 technology. Bing easily takes those improvements and makes the experience even better for users. With constant updates, Bing AI has become more proficient when it comes to flexible searching for both Android and iOS.

On both devices, one can take various paths to benefit from the AI using ChatGPT 4.

How to easily install and use Bing AI on Android?

For Android users, one can simply enjoy the benefits of the Bing chat AI with ChatGPT-4 for free through Google Play.

Here's how one can use the AI tool on Android devices:

Open Google Play on your Android device and search 'Bing.'

The first option will lead you to the official Microsoft made Bing page.

Click on the Install button to download and install the app on your mobile, and then open it.

The Bing AI and GPT-4 partnership allows users to swim through the same Chat GPT experience but is now reinforced with Microsoft's support.

You can easily make the AI do simple tasks like writing a poem or solving mathamatical equations without hassle.

The best part about using GPT-4 on Android using Bing chat AI is that it is absolutely free. One can perform all the necessary tasks on the Bing browser that makes life much easier, and also with other web browsing functionality. The basic chatbot has also seen some improvements over its latest version and collaboration with Microsoft.

Moreover, users who do not want to download an extra application for using the popular chatbot can simply use their default web browser in Android, be it Chrome or Mozilla; just open the Bing Chat AI's official webpage from the browser to access all the content alongside the Bing AI chatbot.

Downloading and using Bing: Chat with AI and GPT-4 on iOS devices

Bing's software is also free and extremely simple for iPhone and iPad users.

Here's how one can use it on iOS devices:

Open your iPad or iPhone and navigate to the App Store.

Search for 'Bing: Chat with AI' on the search bar and select the first option.

Once it directs you to the official Microsoft page, simply install and download the application.

Upon installation, you can open Bing's browser and enjoy all its features alongside the chatbot powered by the GPT-4 engine.

Much like the Android version, if iOS users are more inclined towards a less committed experience, they can also open the Bing Chat AI on their Safari or any other browser on their iPad and iPhones.

